‘He Is A FaceTime Father’: RHOA Star Kenya Moore Battles Her Estranged Husband Marc Daly In Court

Getty

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is back fighting in divorce court with her ex-husband Marc Daly, given his recent demand that she be found in contempt of court due to their 4-year-old, Brooklyn, being near a fight during a scene on the popular Bravo reality television show. According to previous reporting from RadarOnline.com, Daly demanded Moore be found in contempt of court, as he accused Moore of violating a court order over their daughter Brooklyn.

Moore has primary custody of their daughter, with Daly having visitation. However, as part of their divorce proceedings, Daly doesn’t want their daughter Brooklyn to appear on Moore’s show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, which allows her to share all aspects of her life, including motherhood. Although the court ruled that their daughter could appear on the show, with one caveat, Moore had to notify Daly when their child was filming. Recently Daly claimed that Moore failed to inform him of a commercial she filmed with the toddler. Further, Daly said Brooklyn was present during filming when Moore’s co-star Marlo Hampton attempted to kick down Moore’s hotel room, where Brooklyn was sleeping. The scene ended up on a recent episode of the Bravo show.

In court documents retrieved by RadarOnline.com, Daly said in his motion that he “repeatedly requests calls and FaceTime with [Brooklyn] and provides available times” but claimed that Moore didn’t respond. He also revealed that he only has spoken to his daughter twice in June and accused Moore of failing to cooperate with in-person visits.

Moore clapped back at her estranged husband, claiming that Daly was aware of the commercial and agreed to it previously. Next, she addressed the RHOA accusations. Moore said that her daughter was never on the camera and that her child wasn’t aware of Hampton at the door, as she was in the bedroom, not near the living room door of her parlor hotel suite.

Moore also called out Daly for being an absentee father. According to RadarOnline.com, she claimed Daly isn’t too involved in their daughter’s life at all, only seeing her twice in two years. “The evidence will show that Father is simply a “FaceTime” father who is inconsistent with talking to his child at best. He doesn’t visit her, makes a promise to her that he does not keep, and continues to disrupt the normalcy that Mother has strived so very hard to provide for the minor child,” the motion read.

Moore’s lawyer continued, “For example, Mother planned (with Father’s consent) a trip to Disneyland, Father committed to coming, causing Mother to pay for the costs of travel for him and the child, and the cost of lodging for everyone. Father, after committing to show, failed to show up, disappointing the child who was excited with anticipation of seeing him and costing [Moore] thousands of dollars.”

The two are expected to face off in a divorce trial in the next couple of weeks. We hope that Moore and Daly can find a resolution for their daughter.