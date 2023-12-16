Kenya Moore Is Officially Divorced!

Getty

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are officially divorced, finally! After three long years of litigation and court appearances, the two are parting ways.

“After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce,” Moore, 52, told PEOPLE. “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

She continued, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn. As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all.”

Recently, Moore told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she considers her divorce from Daly “the world’s longest divorce” since the filing in May 2021. She also mentioned that she and her estranged husband, Daly “unfortunately” had not signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot.

On the Tamron Hall show, Moore mentioned the holdup to divorce wasn’t due to alimony or child support: “He’s not asking for anything at this point. It’s just at a standstill, so until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going to go on.”

However, recently, it’s been reported by Radar.com that Daly revealed the reality star’s finances as he proposed a child support and custody deal in court. He filed a “proposed permanent parenting plan” and “proposed child support addendum” as part of their bitter, embroiled divorce war.

In his desired parenting plan, filed this week in the divorce, Marc still wants Kenya to have primary custody and share legal custody. The proposal submitted on his behalf stated that “Each party will be responsible for his/her own costs and expenses associated with their parenting time including, but not limited to, travel expenses, except in the event Father elects to exercise his parenting time in his State of residence, in which case Father shall be responsible for the costs of the child’s flight(s) to and from Father’s State of residence for Father’s parenting time.”

Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn in November 2018. Their first split was in September 2019 and rekindled their romance in February 2020. In January 2021, Daly confirmed that the couple had separated once again.

We wish them both the best and peaceful times ahead.