Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé And Michelle Were Present When She Gave Birth To Baby No. 2 — Via Zoom

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The pandemic has certainly changed the way people do many things, including the way mothers give birth. Such an event, which used to include the presence of a parent and partner in the delivery room and a throng of guests to visit after the baby’s arrival. But because of the coronavirus, most people aren’t allowed to have guests after giving birth, with the exception of their child’s other parent.

Kelly Rowland found a way to have her loved ones present when she recently delivered her second child, son Noah. The star improvised and was able to invite her close friends and family members to watch her give birth. A couple of the attendees included former bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

“We had our family join on Zoom,” she told PEOPLE (The TV Show!). “They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

Other guests included Tina Knowles-Lawson, who is like a second mother to Rowland, and her mother-in-law.

While a guest on Ellen earlier this month, she revealed the reason for taking her birthing experience to the platform.

“Well, you know, the last time when I had Titan, my family was in there, and this time they weren’t. You know…everybody was feeling a way about that, because we like to, you know, be at each other’s births, and so yeah, we got a Zoom and everyone was there,” she said. “I mean, you know, the proper angle only.”

She also said during that interview that having her former bandmates not only view Noah’s birth but make an effort with everything going on in the world to meet him meant a great deal to her.

“It’s really amazing, you know. I remember, like I have pictures of course of them holding him, and like just loving on him, and hugging him and everything, you know,” she said. “But I always say like Destiny’s Child is one thing. That’s singing together and winning awards, and everything like that, but the friendship that we share, is still to this day.”