Beyoncé Sizzles In Lime Green Mini Dress To Celebrate Balmain Creative Director Oliver Rousteing

Beyoncé’s surely blessed Instagram for the month of April.

Pre-pandemic, the entertainer’s social profile was a mix of casual outfits and Queen Bey business updates. However, like most celebrities, the posts began to slow down as we hit the thick of 2020. But thankfully, she’s made her epic return to social media in recent months, posting photos of herself rocking trendsetting looks while striking a few poses at home, dining out at restaurants and vacationing on luxurious yachts. Plus, we can’t forget the the occasional snaps of moments with her hubby, Jay Z.

This week, Beyoncé is continuing her IG reign in a green mini wrap Balmain dress. In recent photos posted to her page, the singer paired her springtime win with a pair of Philo Eyewear sunglasses and a Medea mini bag. According to her stylist and Black Owned Everything founder Zerina Akers, the post celebrated the anniversary of Balmain’s creative director Oliver Rousteing. “Happy 10 year anniversary,” Akers wrote on Instagram. Rousteing also shared a grateful post writing, “Waking up and I see BEYONCÉ In BALMAIN, decade of love and support.”

Green seems to be the color of the season for Beyoncé. Prior to her Balmain montage, the “Black Is King” performer posed for a photo in lime green mini shorts, and showed off a mesh olive green and gray dress in another. There’s no telling what will come next, but we are loving all of the outfit slays from singer.

Scroll through for a look at the best of Beyoncé’s spring IG outfit round-up below.