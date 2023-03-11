Keke Palmer And Her New Family Are All Smiles In Matching PJs

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

One of the perks of parenthood? Dressing your kids up any way you like, including like you. Keke Palmer, 29, has joined the matching PJ gang and shared a picture with fans on Twitter while showing off her new frames from Zenni Optical.

The mom, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, and son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton are all in the photo wearing white patterned pajamas.

Palmer became a mom on Saturday, Feb 25 after revealing she was pregnant in December on Saturday Night Live. A few days into motherhood, the actress and singer commended single parents for all they do because even with help, she was getting “cooked.”

“If you are a single parent, pull out your cape. As a matter of fact, unclip your angel wings because I don’t know how else you did it,” Palmer said in an Instagram video.

She continued, speaking on single parents. “Maybe they lost somebody. Maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody. Maybe it’s a choice. But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village and sometimes that’s a privilege.”

With tears in her eyes, Palmer concluded the video saying she was “truly impressed” by the resilience of parents doing it on their own.

The Akeelah and The Bee star began dating Jackson in May 2021 after meetings at one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ parties. This relationship was a pleasant surprise to fans as Palmer has always been somewhat private about her love life.

In a March 2022 interview with Bustle, Palmer explained why she was willing to be more open about her relationship this time around, citing that being the “happiest she’s ever been” as one reason.

“[Keeping our relationship a secret is] a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

It’s refreshing to see Palmer still happy and the love child that came from this relationship.