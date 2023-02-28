Keke Palmer Responds To Jokes About Her Newborn Baby’s Name

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Star girl Keke Palmer has finally given birth to her son and we’ve been blessed enough to get a picture and a name.

On February 27, the new mom uploaded an Instagram post sharing a series of images and videos with her newborn, who she named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Social media is ecstatic for Palmer but has a lot to say about the name she chose. One Twitter user commented,

“That name sounds like it led a civil rights march.”

Palmer then responded to the tweet with a good sense of humor. She replied, “It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr.”

It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr. https://t.co/gxoL6mGSZY — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) February 28, 2023

Well, he was born during Black History Month in her Instagram caption, which, according to the actress, offered some inspiration.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match” she said when announcing baby boy’s birth. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Palmer did drop hints about her what her baby’s name would be during an episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. The episode is titled, ‘Baby, I’m Having a Baby…Now What?! With Dr. Ali.’

“We’re not saying the name, but the name for us — it gives American. It gives Black American storyline,” Palmer said during the episode. “We want it to just be like — we’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just like a nice natural [name].”

Palmer also recently spoke to us about the importance of her son knowing his history and taking pride in being Black.

“To me, the biggest thing is to show [him] all my favorite movies, my favorite things about our culture, food, music, our history. Just all the things that my family has done and how we’ve evolved over time,” she said. “And just the spirit of who we are in our Black American culture. That excites me. I just really can’t wait to show him all of that so he has the same pride that I have.”