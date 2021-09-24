At 58, ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger And Her Teeny Black Bikini Won The Week

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

You can always count on Karen Huger for a good read, a comical confessional moment and a beauty and fashion slay on The Real Housewives of Potomac. That’s no secret after six seasons of the hit Bravo reality show. But who knew that she’s not to be played with poolside, too?

The grande dame of Potomac left Maryland behind recently for a trip to St. Croix, and while she didn’t share much of that vacay, she made sure to post a stunning photo of herself posing in a bikini while there. The 58-year-old mother of two reminded everyone that she looks good in anything, including a teeny, weeny, black bikini.

Goodness! She posted the photo on Sunday and didn’t let the people get into the week before she was officially the winner of it. As a follower said best, “Yess Karen, eat the girls up!!!”

Not too many people can do 58 like this! Last year, Karen defended the way she does her 50s after accusing her RHOP cast mates of age shaming.

“Ageism needs to be erased because let’s talk about it. We were taught to be a different 50, okay?” she told Wendy Williams. “And it’s not a midlife crisis, it’s a midlife celebration, and we’re doing the dang thing!”

A few years ago, the beauty also talked about aging gracefully and how her beloved Aunt Dot inspired her to show up and show out at all times, at any age.

“I think women sometime we look at getting older, maturing as ‘Oh my God, it’s over!'” she said in 2016. “When I met her 22 years ago she was in four-inch heels, okay? Living her life and owning it. I just love that about her and if you look closely, you’ll still see, even though she’s walking around with a walker, she doesn’t have old lady shoes on. She has a little heel to her shoe and she’s pushing about in that walker. So I like her push, and her walk. That etiquette to be a lady, age doesn’t dictate how you do it. She does it phenomenally and she will be 90 this year. So we are so blessed .But that is one thing that stuck out in my mind when I met this woman. I was like, I want to be like her and wear those fabulous shoes in my 70s and 80s. Let’s do this thing! And she’s still doing it. Love her.”