You’ll Never Guess Who This Cutie Grew Up To Be

Instagram

Before he was a production manager, family man and the husband of Kandi Burruss on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Todd Tucker was breaking hearts in the late ’80s and early ’90s. That’s what we assume at least, because he was quite the cutie with his flattop fade and brooding look (and we see that gold chain).

He was also that guy in high school. The Bronx native shared a yearbook photo with a former classmate, both picked as Most Popular and decked out in classic fashions.

He shared the photos this week, with followers responding that he was “a cutie,” and “Still handsome! Then and def now!”

TV writer and producer Kenya Barris, who knew Todd back then, even commented on the pictures, inquiring where the young lady in the photo is now.

After finding that so many people enjoyed the throwback images of him, we decided to see if we could find more classic photos of TV stars from the Bravo universe. We got lucky! See what a few of your faves looked like back in the ’90s.

Gizelle Bryant

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is a Hampton alum and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She shared some images of her early days in the sorority and Bryant has clearly been stunning all of her life.

Kenya Moore

Speaking of stunning from birth, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore recently shared a throwback from a red carpet moment at the Soul Train Music Awards in 1994.

Cynthia Bailey

We love to see it! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey shared one of her many model moments in ESSENCE on Instagram, and we’re here for the cropped cut and flawless bone structure.

Karen Huger

The queen of reads in Potomac, Karen Huger shared a throwback with her first son, giving fans a peek at her with dark strands. A beauty then and now!

Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta favorite went to prom in ’98 in a very ’90s simple black gown and hairstyle. On a side note, can we talk about the columns in the background? Prom decor and props for photos were a trip back then.

Kandi Burruss

Long before Kandi and Todd crossed paths, and before she even signed a record deal, she was a teen just kickin’ it (get it?!) with her good girlfriend Tiny and Xscape groupmate Tamika Scott in Atlanta in the early ’90s.

Cecil Whitmore

Todd isn’t the only Bravo husband with a fun and fly throwback photo to share. Married to Medicine‘s Cecil Whitmore posted photos of himself and wife Dr. Simone from the ’90s and we can’t get over her haircut!

Dr. Eugene Harris

Married to Medicine hubby Dr. Eugene also shared some fun throwbacks of himself in the ’90s, years before he married Toya. He was quite the cutie, too!

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Contessa of Married to Medicine reminded fans of her days at HBCU Xavier, where she was crowned Miss Xavier University and held the role of ambassador for the school. We can’t be alone in thinking she looks exactly the same…