Here Are 9 Go-To Recipes For Juneteenth Festivities From Black Chefs

Getty

Juneteenth is almost here! This historic holiday marks the ending of slavery in the United States, and many Black people celebrate it annually with amazing food, drinks, and activities. Juneteenth food traditions usually include barbecue, soul food, and red foods, which can reflect the holiday’s rich history. So think of your favorite soul food offerings, like peach cobber, collard greens, pound cake, baked barbecue chicken, and red velvet cake. We gathered some of our favorite Black chefs’ recipes below so you can prepare your dishes to celebrate the holiday.

Check them out, below!

Jocelyn Delk Adams’s Peach Crumb Bars:

Recipe for the Crumble and Crust:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

Pinch salt

10 tablespoons unsalted butter cold and cut into cubes

1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon cold water

For the Peach Filling:

2 – 2 ½ cups fresh peach slices

1 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

7UP Pound Cake:

Recipe:

1 ½ cups unsalted butter room temperature

3 cups granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

5 large eggs room temperature

3 cups sifted cake flour

1/2 cup 7-Up soda

2 teaspoons pure lemon extract

For the Glaze:

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

3 tablespoons 7-Up soda

1/2 teaspoon pure lemon extract

Bake for 70-75 min at 315 F. Cool then add the glaze.

Red Velvet Marble Pound Cake Recipe

1 ½ cups unsalted butter

8 ounces cream cheese room temp, 1 block

3 cups granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable or canola oil

6 large eggs room temperature

3 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the Swirl:

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon red food coloring

1 tablespoon hot water

Bake for 1 hr and 15-20 min at 325 F.

Alex Hill’s Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe:

4-5 large sweet potatoes, roasted in the oven until soft on 375 for about 1.5 hours depending on stove ⁣

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (I forgot in the video lol)⁣

1 cup white sugar⁣

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk ⁣

2 eggs ⁣

1 teaspoon vanilla extract ⁣

a pinch of kosher salt ⁣



Brown Sugar Walnut Topping ⁣

1 cup brown sugar (light or dark is fine)⁣

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted ⁣

1/3 cup self-rising flour ⁣

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans ⁣

Marquis D. Pickett’s Baked Chili Chicken

Recipe

2 lb Drumsticks

3 Tsp. Salt

1 Tbsp. Cumin

1 Tbsp. All Purpose Seasoning

1 Tbsp. Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp. Onion Powder

2 Tbsp. Chili Powder

1 Tbsp. Smoked Paprika

1 Lemon, Juiced

1 Tsp. Baking Soda

Sauce

1 Tbsp. Chili Flakes Oil, or 2 Tsp. Chili Flakes

3 Garlic Cloves, minced

2 Tsp. Chili Powder

1/3 c. Soy Sauce

2 Tbsp. Honey

1/3 c. Spring Onions

1/3 c. Vinegar

Collard Greens

20 oz. Collard Greens, chopped, rinsed

1 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 Yellow Onion, sliced, or diced

5 Garlic Cloves, whole or minced

Salt, to taste, about 1 tsp.

1 lb. smoked turkey (any combination of necks, legs, butt, and/or wings)

1 Tbsp. Onion Powder

1 Tbsp. Garlic Powder

1 Tsp. White Pepper

1 Tsp. Red Pepper Flakes

1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp. Chicken Bouillon Powder

8 cups. Chicken Stock, or Water

Imma Adamu’s Candied Yams

3-3½ pound or 1360-1587 grams sweet potato or yam

½ cup (113 g) unsalted butter

½ cup (100 g) brown sugar

½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar

3-4 tablespoon s (45-60 mL) maple syrup

½-1 teaspoon (1-2 g) ground ginger

2 teaspoons (4 g)cinnamon

1 teaspoon (2 g) allspice

½ teaspoon (1 g)nutmeg

2 tablespoons (30 ml) orange juice

1-2 tablespoon (15-30 ml) lemon juice

1 teaspoon (5 ml) vanilla extract

½ cup (65 g) chopped pecans, optional

Nik Manning’s Crab Dip

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1.5 tsp old bay

1/4 tsp cayenne

1/2 tsp ground mustard

1/4 tsp dried dill

1.5 tsp sherry vinegar or wine

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp hot sauce

Juice of 1/2 lemon

16 oz lump crab

1/3 c cheddar

1/3 c Monterrey Jack

1/3 c Pepper Jack

2 tbsp mozzarella

Red Beans and Rice