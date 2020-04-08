Cooking may not be your jam, but in these times it’s safe to assume we’ve all probably been in the kitchen a lot more than usual.
Whether you’re feeding kids or cooking for just you and your significant other, you’ll appreciate these quick and easy meals that you can whip up in a flash and with simple ingredients.
Check out the yummy recipes below.
Sheet Pan Balsamic Chicken with Potatoes and Carrots
This easy Sheet Pan Balsamic Chicken with Potatoes and Carrots will have your entire family begging for more. As far as one-pan meals goes, this is the epitome of ease.
Easy Weeknight Skillet Lasagna
It doesn't get much simpler than this! This one-pot wonder of a recipe created by Chef Resha requires little effort and will taste like you've spent hours on it. Served with some salad and toasted garlic bread, and you've got yourself a 30-minute feast. See the full recipe here.
Creamy Coconut Lime Salmon
If you're strapped for time or just don't want to be in the kitchen for long, salmon is always a great option since it cooks in a flash. This creamy coconut lime sauce in this recipe is simple to make and will go great over rice, mashed potatoes or whatever side dish you have on hand. See the full recipe here.
Sriracha Shrimp With Noodles
It doesn't get much simpler than this! Using ingredients you might already have in your fridge like lime and soy sauce, this noodle dish is easy to whip up. The shrimp can easily be substituted for another type of protein or veggies as a meatless option. See the full recipe here.
Vegan Quinoa Fried Rice
Quick to prepare and loaded with wholesome ingredients, this dish is a certified winner. Grab a bag of frozen peas, a box of quinoa and some tofu, and you're in business. See the full recipe here.