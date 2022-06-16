Celebrating Juneteenth? 10 Black-Owned Brands You Can Give Your Dollars To

A. Michelle Candles

This is the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, and we are excited for the festivities and time off (if you get any). This weekend, many families and friends will gather to love on each other, remember the end of a difficult era, and celebrate how far we’ve come since. While freedom may not yet look exactly how we’d like it to for Black and Brown people in America, we can still celebrate the progress that’s been made.

One way to do this is by supporting Black businesses. Despite the many obstacles they face, they’re still working at circulating Black dollars throughout our economy and building wealth. That said, let’s give Black entrepreneurs dedicated to making our world a better place through their products and services their flowers. Here are a few lifestyle brands you can support during Juneteenth and beyond.