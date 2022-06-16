Celebrating Juneteenth? 10 Black-Owned Brands You Can Give Your Dollars To

This is the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, and we are excited for the festivities and time off (if you get any). This weekend, many families and friends will gather to love on each other, remember the end of a difficult era, and celebrate how far we’ve come since. While freedom may not yet look exactly how we’d like it to for Black and Brown people in America, we can still celebrate the progress that’s been made.
One way to do this is by supporting Black businesses. Despite the many obstacles they face, they’re still working at circulating Black dollars throughout our economy and building wealth. That said, let’s give Black entrepreneurs dedicated to making our world a better place through their products and services their flowers. Here are a few lifestyle brands you can support during Juneteenth and beyond.
01
Glamaholic Lifestyle
It isn’t every day that you come across travel sets made by a Black woman. Entrepreneur Mia Ray has a range of travel pieces that span from monogram totes to luggage. They come in colors like pink, gray, metallic silver and black if you’d prefer something darker. Prices for sets start around $240, but you also can buy individual pieces for less. If you need new spend-a-night or weekend trip bags, buy a few from Glamaholic Lifestyle. When you get compliments on your bags, tell them a Black woman made them.
Statement pieces can take a plain space and bring it to life. Rooted Pots can be categorized as one of these items. The brand creates stylish afrocentric planters shaped into the image of Black women. They cost $43.97 and in addition to being a great statement piece, are sure to be conversation pieces as well. Rooted Pots also sells mud pots and DIY paintable pots, which can serve as a fun activity if you’re the artsy type.
Natural cleaning products are becoming more pervasive as we gain awareness about what chemical-ridden ones can do to the environment. Laura Kay Innovations is a Black-owned brand that creates a collection for your bathroom and kitchen. Some products in their line include natural dish soap, heavy duty concentrated safe degreaser, and a gentle lavender multi-surface cleaner. Product prices range from $2.99 to $78.99 for bundle packs.
Looking for bath teas, soap bars, foot scrubs, room and linen spray, sugar scrubs and other items to make pamper time special? Consider supporting Tea Time Over. This brand is owned by a queer, Black and Latina duo based in Chicago. Their goods are handcrafted and affordable as you can get items for anywhere from $6-$20.
Personalized products are one of a kind and can leave a lasting impression. Kreative Pieces can personalize just about anything, be it themed T-shirts for a birthday party, foam boards for a birthday party, or sweet treat packaging for a birthday celebration.
We need more seasonings made by us that aren’t chock full of salt. MealZac is a creative food company that makes vegan, keto, low-sodium, and all-natural seasonings. Some specific types they sell are adobo, jerk rub, yams & pie, collard & veggies, as well as mac and cheese seasoning and prices start around $8.
These lavish home decor pieces are handmade by indigenous artisans globally. Root to Home works with artists to ensure fair trade and sustainability. You can buy items like baskets and planters, blankets, throws, candles, vases, pillows, rugs and so much more.
Black people are colorful, vibrant, and love some poppin’ accessories. Lamlux Fashion provides a range of cute accessories ranging from spiral hoop earrings to charm stone anklets. Pieces are relatively affordable, ranging from $15-$35. These are staple pieces you can add to your collection or gift a loved one in your life. The brand boasts that their pieces don’t tarnish and are long-lasting.
The Bling Bae creates personalized items with a specific focus on Crocs and iPhone cases. If you have a little one who appreciates bling or want some yourself, she can transform your Crocs or phone case into a work of art. Some cute themes she’s done include CoComelon, SpongeBob, and Barbie. Her prices range from $90-$255. Mommy and me sets are her thing too!
Good scents never get old and that’s why the scented candle market had a value of $533.5 million in 2020. Let’s get more of this money into Black pockets by supporting brands like A. Michelle Candles. This Houston-based company creates luxury soy candles and wax melts. Something that stands out about the candles is the affirmation collection. Products are encased in gold casings with affirmations that read “I can,” “I will” and “I shall” on them. Scents you can expect from these candles include oak moss and amber as well as white sage and lavender. The candles in this collection are $42, 13oz and can burn for up to 60 hours. Also, the glass vessels are reusable and the candles are made from 100 percent soy wax grown in the USA.