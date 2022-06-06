The All-Black ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom’ Concert To Air Live On CNN

Photo By: Paul Morigi/Chris McKay/Steve Jennings, Getty Images

In observance of the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, several entertainers of color will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on June 19, which is set to air live on all CNN platforms.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom will include performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Michelle Williams, Robert Glasper, Jhené Aiko, Billy Porter, Mary Mary, Lucky Daye, Anthony Hamilton, Yolanda Adams, Killer Mike, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and the Re-Collective Orchestra; marking the first time an all-Black orchestra will perform at the Hollywood Bowl stage since it opened in 1922.

In addition to rocking the stage with The Roots, Questlove will also serve as the event’s musical director with Adam Blackstone, CNN reports.

“It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on Black independence and the Black experience,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban said in a statement. “It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity.”

Juneteenth is a remembrance of the slave’s emancipation in 1865. This year will mark the second year it will be celebrated as a national holiday, after President Joe Biden signed the bill last year on June 17, just two days prior to the date. In recent years, the holiday has become more than just a nod to the abolition of slavery, it also focuses on the struggle for inclusion and equality for people of color in the United States.

Jesse Collins Entertainment and Live Nation Urban will produce the concert, with CNN anchor Don Lemon hosting live coverage of the event.

“I’m thrilled that CNN is broadcasting this historic event for our viewers across the globe to celebrate and understand the significance of Juneteenth,” said Chris Licht, chairman-CEO of CNN Worldwide.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, will broadcast live from the Hollywood Bowl at 8 p.m. EST on CNN. You can purchase tickets to the event at the Hollywood Bowl’s website.