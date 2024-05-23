Jordyn Woods Wrote A Song For Beau Karl-Anthony Towns On Their 4th Anniversary, And It's A Bop

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods, 26, has been locked in with her man, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, 28, for four years now. The couple just marked their anniversary and Woods did so in the most romantic way; sis wrote him a song.

“4 years with my Bestfriend. ❤️ here’s a snippet of a song I wrote for him 🔥🥲🙃,” the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. The post was a reel full of sweet moments the couple have shared over the past four years.

The song, which is titled “Be with You” gives RnB vibes and eloquently expresses how much Woods loves her man.

“You stood by me, thick and thin / all I want is your loving/ When you’re by my side, always feel complete / Boy, you got my heart, you know what I need.”

The song was produced by MyGuyMars and left her followers asking for a mixtape, asap.

The couple have so much to celebrate since, in addition to them putting another year in the books together, Towns’ team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, have advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. Woods also showed her man immense support for that huge feat in an Instagram post.

“Western Conference Finals!!! Are you kidding me!?!? Couldn’t be happier for this team and most importantly Karl,” she wrote under images of the two excitedly hugging after the qualifying win against last year’s champions, the Denver Nuggets.

“He has over come so much adversity to get to the point in his career, let alone knee surgery earlier this season,” she added. “I am so proud and in awe of him. 🥲 This is your moment! 🐺🤞🏽❤️”

Woods and Towns were introduced by a friend years back, and went public with their relationship in 2020. Since then, they’ve been unproblematic, traveling the world and supporting one another’s budding careers.

In 2021 Towns gushed about his lover when a fan asked how he stays strong and overcomes so much, including personal tragedies.

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” the power forward shared. “From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this Off-Season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed 10 toes down.”

The two have also bonded on the pain of losing a parent—Woods’ father died from cancer in 2017, while the NBA star lost his mom to the coronavirus in 2020.

Happy anniversary to these lovebirds and here’s to more wins, on and off the court.