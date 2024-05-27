Jordin Sparks And Her Husband Vacationed At Sandals Dunn’s River In Jamaica

Michael Moodie for Sandals Resorts

As summer unofficially begins, the stars are hopping on flights and enjoying some R&R all over the Caribbean. We recently told you about Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks’s couple’s trip to Turks and Caicos, and the latest star getaway comes from American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah. The couple, with help from the new Sandals Dunn’s River, got to enjoy some time in Jamaica. They seemingly left their son with loved ones to partake in some much-needed alone time. The couple are parents to 6-year-old Dana Isaiah Jr.

They ate well, enjoyed a private pool, tried bamboo rafting and had the chance to unwind at the spa on the resort. As you can see from photos, the trip was a vibe.

“We felt welcomed and so well taken care of from the moment we landed,” Sparks shared.

The vacation looked like it came right on time for Sparks, who has been quite busy lately. She released new music in the fall and has been performing at a number of fun events and great causes, as well as slaying on red carpets. Sometimes you just need a minute to cozy up with your boo. And it certainly helps to do it at a luxurious beachside resort.

“Truly one of the best vacations we have ever had, from our beautiful suite with a private pool to our amazing butlers, Shawn and Tenneil. The food was outstanding, the beaches were beautiful and our rafting trip on Martha Brae River was a highlight.”

Sparks and Isaiah have been married since 2017, meeting through their mothers, who put them on a group text that same year.

“He didn’t really know anything about my career…He did know ‘No Air,’ but that was it,” she said in 2018. It was nice to talk to somebody who didn’t know all the crazy stuff that everyone could just Google…He just talked to me like a normal person who has a regular job and nobody knows who they are. That was so special to me because a lot of people don’t see me like that.”

They quickly connected, married and by May of 2019, were a family of three.