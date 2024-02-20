'Harlem' Actress Jerrie Johnson Starts GoFundMe After Being Displaced By Electrical House Fire

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video

Jerrie Johnson, actress in the hit Prime series Harlem, recently experienced a misfortune nobody should have to go through. Johnson shared with Instagram followers that her apartment caught fire.

She broke the news by sharing a screenshot of a GoFundMe titled “Emergency Relocation due to Electrical Fire.” The screenshot also has an image of herself and her partner Dria Brown smiling in front of a lake.

“So this was really uncomfortable for us but ultimately at [sic] practice of surrender and abundance,” the actress’s caption on Instagram began.

“📢📢We are calling on our community. After just getting settled into our place together we experienced an electrical fire that took out the electricity I our apartment due to outdated cloth wiring used in the building. We have invested so much money, time, and care into this place to turn it into a home for us and our dogs,🐕 ” she continued.

Unfortunately, home electrical fires are common in the U.S. and make up an estimated 51,000 fires each year. Even more, electrical fires result in almost 500 deaths, more than 1,400 injuries, and $1.3 billion in property damage annually according to the Electrical Safety Foundation ESFI).

Johnson also shared that being displaced by a fire is something she has experienced before and that it’s triggering for her. That said, she has requested support from the public to overcome this recent hurdle.

“👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏾Those who know my partner and I know that between the two of us we can figure out anything, but this is just… too much. So we call on you for support. Donate if you can, share if you feel compelled to. We love you all, and we are ultimately excited for whatever the universe is pushing us towards! (It’s just a really hard push 😭),” the caption ended.

In Prime’s Harlem, Jerrie plays Tye, a queer entrepreneur and tech boss who has created a successful dating app. Other renowned actors on the show include her cast mates Meagan Good, Grace Byers, and Shoniqua Shandai. The series premiered in December 2021 and has been renewed for a third season, which recently began filming.