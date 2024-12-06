Jennifer Hudson Says Her Son Helped With Her Christmas Album

Getty

EGOT star Jennifer Hudson has a new Christmas album out titled “The Gift of Love”. This Christmas album is sentimental because her son David Daniel Otunga Jr. played a role in putting it together.

Not only did collaborating with the 15-year-old help center love and family in the project–it also brought the mother-son duo closer together.

“[My son] helped name this holiday album, The Gift of Love,” Hudson told PEOPLE magazine.

“He’s a holiday fanatic just like me. He’s been very present within this whole thing,” the TV personality added. “We would sit by the fireplace, watch holiday movies together. He even went ‘Mama, this song right here is my favorite song off of the Christmas album.’ Giving his two cents. He’s encouraging, he helped me learn different notes.”

The actress also explained that in addition to passing a love for music and the holidays to David, she also wants him to continue embracing the spirit of giving and philanthropy.

“He’s always looking for gifts to give others,” Hudson said of her teen. “He’s a giver. And that’s how he was raised. That’s the tradition that’s within him. He is very much like me. He loves to see everyone come together and have dinner together, have a good time together and seeing the unity in it all.”

This festive album will be the singer’s first release since her 2021 soundtrack “Respect” and her first album since “JHUD” dropped in 2014. We’re in awe that the artist is able to find time to record an entire album while hosting a thriving talk show.

David is Hudson’s only child and she had him with her ex-fiance, David Daniel Otunga. The former couple were together for ten years before they decided to call it quits. We don’t see David often, but we’re glad to see him growing into a young man with strong values and supporting his mom’s work!