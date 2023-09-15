National Geographic’s Breakout Star, Jeff Jenkins, Is Helping Plus-Size Travelers See The World

Courtesy of Jeff Jenkins

In just over five years, Jeff Jenkins has become a household name in the travel industry by sharing his adventures as a plus-size Black man to encourage everybody to travel. More popularly known on social media as “Chubby Diaries,” Jenkins has built a community of followers who can relate to his experiences.

“I know that there are challenges that I face that a lot of other bodies or straight-size people don’t face,” he tells ESSENCE. “I didn’t see lots of people who looked like me traveling around the world even though there are plus-size people everywhere.”

His content is a testament to how amazing our bodies are and that we can push them as well as push past those stereotypical barriers about the limits of larger bodies, defying the odds and challenging what it looks like to be a plus-size traveler. Through consistent posting and content creation, Chubby Diaries caught the eye of National Geographic producers. He’s now the star of his own adventure series, Never Say Never.

“They had a different show idea. Initially, it wasn’t about traveling around the world. But I knew where I felt comfortable and thought what I was already doing would be a better fit,” he says. “I was already out there being adventurous and doing things you typically don’t see plus-size people doing.”

Although many people have shared that he makes it all look so easy, Jenkins says that the process to bring the show to fruition was quite grueling and two years in the making. In that period, there was a lot of waiting, back-and-forth discussions, and filming two pilot episodes in Iceland and Hawaii that ultimately sealed the deal, birthing the new hit series.

The show debuted in July with eight episodes full of adrenaline-pumping, risk-taking excursions from all around the world. Viewers are taken along for the ride, witnessing Jenkins swim with whale sharks in Mexico, do whitewater rafting, sail in a windstorm, crab catch in the Patagonia, glacier climb, paddle boarding, and mountain climbing in the Adirondacks. Of course, there are more traditional travel experiences like street food tours and learning about the culture of the cities he’s in.

As far as picking the adventures, Jenkins says it was a collaborative effort between himself and the producers. “I had a list written about four or five years ago of 109 things I want to do, see, and experience before I die. I shared that list with the producers, and we essentially made a show out of it. There is power in sharing your goals and dreams with people. Guard it, but you never know how they can help you get there.”

While he gets to live out his bucket list through the series, Never Say Never leaves one burning question for fellow plus-size travelers: How can we have these same experiences? Plus-size travelers often run into size restrictions. There’s also an issue of ill-fitting equipment or the lack thereof. Another limitation is clothing outfitted for extreme adventures tends to stop at a 3X from numerous manufacturers.

One thing Jenkins suggests is to follow plus-size travelers and groups to make these excursions happen. “There aren’t many operators specializing in plus-size travel, but some are popping up. When you follow these influencers and groups, you can see who caters to this community and mimic those excursions,” he says.

Groups like Plus Size Travel Too take the guesswork out of planning with hosted group trips curated around the specialized needs of fuller-figured tourists. Kristy Leanne works directly with tour operators, venues, and transportation services that can accommodate all attendees.

Travel writer Annette Richmond has been sharing travel tips for this community, as well as size-inclusive destinations and fat-friendly itineraries via her platform Fat Girls Traveling for several years. She also hosts several group trips and meet-ups throughout the year, domestically and abroad, including her body-positive event Fat Camp.

As for Jenkins, who is leading the way in showcasing diverse travel experiences, he says his series is just the beginning for himself and larger travelers.

“If my show is successful, other people can have this opportunity too. It’s not about me. We can do more,” he says. Aspiring to produce his own shows, he says to look out for more projects from him as he eagerly returns to content creation and doing more of what he loves. As for Season 2 of Never Say Never, Jenkins teases that it’s not a matter of if but when.

“I’m just prepping…my heart and my mind,” he shares. “I’ve been an entrepreneur and content creator, but this is different, and you have to prepare yourself for it. I’ve learned that from mentors in the travel and TV industries. It’s a lot of mental work. I put a lot of energy towards being sane with everything that comes at you in this kind of lifestyle.”

With show promos rolling out, he looks forward to a normal vacation and pinpoints Japan as a favorite destination. “Hands down, it’s my favorite spot in the world. From the tradition to the culture and food, it’s just good times there,” he shares. “Japan is very lively–and developed. But it still feels foreign.”

His platform hinges on the motto that life begins at the end of our comfort zones. When asked what advice he would give aspiring travelers, he suggests planning thoroughly to avoid being overwhelmed and not getting too caught up in worrying about the risks of trying new things. “Safety is important, but we exercise caution and protective measures wherever we are, in everything we do,” Jenkins says. “When you plan, you can safely take the risk.”

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins is now streaming on National Geographic, Hulu, and Disney Plus.