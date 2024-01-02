Embrace The New Beginnings Ahead: Your January 2024 Horoscope Is Here

Getty

It’s a new year, and everyone’s to-do lists are jam-packed! Some exciting changes in the planets are approaching, and we need to be ready. Let’s broaden our minds and be open to the fresh possibilities and business ventures that may lead us to a prosperous future. We’ll have an opportunity to reflect on previous mistakes and atone for our part in any ­misunderstandings. Expect to see major transformations in global policies and technology. On a personal level, Uranus going direct in the sign of Taurus signals a need for us to show up as the most authentic version of ourselves. This month will be all about learning the hard lessons from the past—and applying them to create a meaningful future for ourselves and our community.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Some of your accounts may be approaching past-due status, and it’s not only because of technological difficulties. Finances have been tight for you this past year, and it may be time to evaluate your spending habits. Is it possible that you are living beyond your means? Take stock; then create a backup plan to ensure that future bills will be paid on time.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Happy birthday, rebellious one. As your birth month ushers in a new world order, everyone is bugging you about staying in touch—but it just seems so forced to you right now. Being isolated is a perfect opportunity to consider how you want to go forward. Old habits aren’t working anymore. It’s time to reinvent your wheelhouse.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Change can be scary, and you may question if you are properly equipped for the jobs you are about to undertake. But sometimes it doesn’t matter how qualified you might be for the task at hand. Instead, you need to be open enough to trust the process and just let it unfold.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Past business ventures may have left you trying to recover lost assets. This is not the time to reinvest but to research how you can tap into new streams of income in the second quarter. Also, look for other ways to save money and preserve your nest egg.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

There’s nothing like the affection of a sibling or a close friend who really gets you. The reassurance that you receive knowing that someone cares for you unconditionally and has your back cannot be replaced. This love has increased your sense of belonging—and given you the energy to spread that goodwill throughout your community.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Your loved ones need you to take responsibility for the babies that have been born into the tribe. They want you to be a good example. Don’t be shy about stepping into your new role in the family. You have the confidence and care to handle it.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Have you gone MIA on your therapist again? While you may just want to pretend the trauma doesn’t exist, talking things out is essential for you. Although “friend therapy” can come in handy in a pinch, for real, groundbreaking inner transformation, turn to a professional.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Do you need to apologize to someone? Your ego has a way of getting you in trouble. Remember, it’s not about who you were yesterday but about who you choose to be today. It is never too late to show up for others and correct past mistakes.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Generational wealth has been on your mind, as you look to grow your assets and set your family up for ongoing financial success. Research how to spend your money on smart investments that will generate income over the long term.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Consider changing your eating habits this month. You can enjoy everything in moderation, as long as you keep moving. As you search for new recipes for your health journey, try to also build in fun ways to stay physically active. How about a dance class? Dancing can bring so much joy—win-win!

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Taking a step back from the world has shown you that your manner of communicating does not always serve you well. You hate pretense, and you’d rather speak directly and bluntly. But has it helped you achieve your goals? While making the right business connection is important, being personable can be lucrative.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

New year, new money. New car purchase? Last year, you missed out on chances to splurge. Now you’re about to reach a financial peak. Instead of buckling down and counting your dollars, try to throw some money in the air, this one time. You deserve to treat yourself.