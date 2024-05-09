Jaleel White Is Married! Meet His Wife, Nicoletta

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Anybody who watched Family Matters during the ’90s likely remembers its star, Jaleel White. The 47-year-old has long left behind the Steve Urkel/Stefan Urquelle persona of the ’90s and recently acquired a new title–husband. The actor married Nicoletta Ruhl at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles on May 4. His new wife heads business development at the sports technology and gaming company StatusPro.

“It was important for all of the people that carry an impact on our daily lives to be present and for each and every one of them to enjoy themselves and feel as though they were part of something intimate and meaningful,” Ruhl told PEOPLE about their wedding day. Their nuptials were attended by 175 guests.

The newlyweds first met during the pandemic at UCLA’s track, where they both exercised. They hard launched their relationship on Instagram during New Year’s in 2022. Ruhl posted images of the two cuddling, celebrating New Year’s Day. They went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022 during the premiere of White’s Netflix film Hustle. Although this is his first time getting married, he does have a 14-year-old daughter named Samaya. She appeared on the red carpet during the movie premiere in 2022 as well.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Jaleel White (C) attends Netflix’s “Hustle” World Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When reflecting on his wedding day, the actor told the publication, “I felt like a prince.”

To ensure their big day had an indelible impression on guests, the couple added details like 5-star food and three different DJs with sets throughout various parts of the day.

During their interview with PEOPLE, the couple reflected on what marriage means to them. White said it means, “We’ve each committed ourselves to loving and helping one another achieve the best possible outcome in anything we set out to do both personally and professionally.”

Ruhl seconded that, adding that they set good intentions and let things happen naturally.

“We don’t rush anything and we always have honest intentions for one another,” she shared. “We both fully believe that when you force something, it won’t result in the best outcome and because of this we’ve seen a lot of blessings in our life together thus far.”