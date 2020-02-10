Though he is forever etched in our minds as Steve Urkel, the accident-prone nerdy neighbor from the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, Jaleel White is all grown up. Not only that — he is crushing fatherhood on the daily with his mini-me Samaya right by his side.
If you follow White on Instagram, you’ll know that not a week goes by without sharing a daddy-daughter moment. Whether its a pizza party celebrating her good grades or taking Samaya to her first movie premiere, White always makes it a point to show his little girl a good time.
Scroll through the gallery to see the cutest moments with Jaleel White and his little girl.
01
Showing her the ropes!
02
Ice cream is never a bad idea.
03
Carnival vibes!
04
One of Jaleel and Samaya's favorite activities is grabbing food to share. This one looked yummy!
05
All smiles at the Jumanji premiere.
06
We're seeing double!
07
Girl dads matter!
08
Jaleel took his daughter to the 'On The Run' tour and Little Samaya was totally in captivated by the performance.
09
Totally twinning!
10
This is one dynamic duo!