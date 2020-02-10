Though he is forever etched in our minds as Steve Urkel, the accident-prone nerdy neighbor from the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, Jaleel White is all grown up. Not only that — he is crushing fatherhood on the daily with his mini-me Samaya right by his side.

If you follow White on Instagram, you’ll know that not a week goes by without sharing a daddy-daughter moment. Whether its a pizza party celebrating her good grades or taking Samaya to her first movie premiere, White always makes it a point to show his little girl a good time.

Scroll through the gallery to see the cutest moments with Jaleel White and his little girl.