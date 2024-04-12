5 Hotels For The Sober Curious 

Getty

Exploring a sober, curious lifestyle has been especially appealing to many Americans this year, as 41% of the population is trying to drink less. While Dry January is popular even beyond 2013, when it originated, the quest for a sober lifestyle isn’t stopping at the beginning of the year. Instead, all generations are opting for more of a healthier lifestyle, as abstaining from alcohol offers numerous benefits, like physical health, liver function, lower blood pressure, and a reduced risk of cancers. Also, the lack of alcohol can help you get quality sleep and more energy. It’s important to remember that alcohol is a depressant, and avoiding it can lead to a positive mood, improved cognitive function, and a clearer head – ultimately reducing anxiety and depression.

With spring here and the summer months quickly approaching, it makes sense that people are considering staying in a sober hotel. For instance, Expedia’s travel booking site mentioned in its annual travel trend report that more than 40 percent of travelers will likely book a detox trip the next year. Their term is called dry-tripping. Although sober living may not be your lifestyle just yet, you may be curious about it, and what better way to explore than booking a trip at a luxurious, non-alcoholic hotel?

Check out five sober-curious hotels worth traveling to below.

Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada



When I visited their gorgeous property last October on Expedia’s dry-tripping press trip, I learned that Wynn Las Vegas has a “Living Well” program. Although it’s at the center of the Las Vegas Strip, the hotel is focused on wellness, particularly when it comes to drinking alcohol. The hotel has recently ushered in a brand new Drinking Well program, encouraging its guests to put down the alcohol and opt for mocktails instead. The artisan mocktails are one-of-a-kind, as their lead mixologist, Mariena Mercer Boarini, promotes natural energy, happiness, and clarity through unique ingredients like reishi mushrooms, lion’s mane, and ashwagandha.

Viceroy Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico



When you think of Mexico, most think of a dazzling beach with a strong cocktail to match; however, you can do both at the Viceroy Riviera Maya! It’s an all-inclusive resort ideal for travelers interested in exploring without drinking. The resort’s getaway package includes all of the bells and whistles travelers are used to, but the twist is that plenty of non-alcoholic beverages are available, like fresh coconut water, mocktails, and agua frescas, perfect for hydrating and resetting your mood.

Fivelements Retreat, Bali

Bali exudes peace, relaxation, and comfort, and the Fivelements Retreat includes all those themes. The retreat boasts a beautiful tropical backdrop, traditional Balinese therapies like yoga and meditation, and a plant-based culinary experience. Limited amounts of alcohol are offered. It’s a perfect place for those seeking healing and spiritual reconnection without any booze.

Absolute Sanctuary, Thailand

Absolute Sanctuary is the perfect place to do a much-needed detox. The resort prioritizes fitness, wellness, and proper nutrition for guests. In addition, its tranquil backdrop allows guests to focus on health and sobriety.

The Art of Living Retreat Center — North Carolina

The Art of Living Retreat Center in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina focuses on helping you establish, rest, relax, and renew. The resort offers guests meditation and yoga to do a spiritual detox and reset. Even though alcohol is still available, the property doesn’t offer it, and guests are asked not to consume booze in public.