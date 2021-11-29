Editor’s Picks: 10 Impressive Home Finds That Are Surprisingly Cheap On Cyber Monday

Anthropologie

Tis the season for shopping! For loved ones and for ourselves, because a good deal is a good deal. And while this is the time of year when many people see what gadgets they can get their hands on at an affordable price or for the low, on Cyber Monday, we would recommend not overlooking some of the phenomenal prices home goods are being sold for ahead of the holiday as you check out TVs, phones and other trendy electronics. Make a beeline online to sites like ZGallerie, West Elm, Amazon, Target, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie. You’ll see the wide variety of quirky, modern, and glam offerings, and you won’t be sorry you looked because some gems are available — but for a limited time only.

Whether you live in a house or you’re trying to jazz up an apartment, everything from couches (including often pricey sectionals), rugs, ottomans, coffee tables, sleek dressers and more are available at a reasonable cost. (Keep in mind though, we’re talking furniture, lighting and decor, so again, “reasonably” priced, not cheap cheap.) Our lifestyle editor, who always has her eye out for gems to bring character to the home, did some digging on some of the most popular home sites and found pieces that she thinks will bring a pop of color and charm to any corner of any home. Check out the finds we’d love to covet as holiday gifts for ourselves, and we think you will, too.