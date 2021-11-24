Courtesy of Brand

We’ve got a good one for the ladies! DMV-based brand Hanifa is doing the Lord’s work by hosting a sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa’s founder and designer, most recently showed her latest collection, “Dream”, at the brand’s debut fashion show in Washington D.C. The collection was made of body-hugging knitwear, the most chic outerwear, sexy dresses, and more — all to die for. Drop 1 from the “Dream” collection was released the day after the show, and is still live on the website. Now, Hanifa’s previous and equally beautiful collections on the site will be available for 35% off on Black Friday and 35% off plus free shipping on Cyber Monday.

Shop an assortment of our favorites ahead!

Prices do not reflect the discounts.