Hanifa Is Having A Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale
Courtesy of Brand
By Greg Emmanuel ·

We’ve got a good one for the ladies! DMV-based brand Hanifa is doing the Lord’s work by hosting a sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa’s founder and designer, most recently showed her latest collection, “Dream”, at the brand’s debut fashion show in Washington D.C. The collection was made of body-hugging knitwear, the most chic outerwear, sexy dresses, and more — all to die for. Drop 1 from the “Dream” collection was released the day after the show, and is still live on the website. Now, Hanifa’s previous and equally beautiful collections on the site will be available for 35% off on Black Friday and 35% off plus free shipping on Cyber Monday.

Shop an assortment of our favorites ahead! 

Prices do not reflect the discounts. 

01
Soraya II Maxi
She speaks for herself and you will fall in love with the stretch material.
$279 SHOP
02
Carmen Jumpsuit
This free flowing dress will compliment any body type. It’s designed with beautiful pleats for an elegant touch and in a green hue to really make this piece stand out.
$269 SHOP
03
Nadia Maxi
Hanifa specializes in blending elegance and confidence. This dress will accentuate every curve with its side and back cutouts.
$259 SHOP
04
Soraya Mini
The perfect body-hugging knit dress that feels effortless and bold.
$259 SHOP
05
Soraya Maxi
Every Hanifa piece accentuates every curve, including Soraya. She’s classic, timeless, and daring.
$289 SHOP

