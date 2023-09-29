Home Style: A Landmark Parisian Hotel With Suites Designed By A Fashion Powerhouse

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel

While Paris is always the place to be, this particular time of year is especially electric. In addition to Usher currently doing his must-see Rendez-Vous Á Paris shows in the city, it is also Fashion Week again. Designer presentations are taking place, and the city is teeming with a who’s who of sartorial style stars. Any time of year though, the place to be within the City of Lights is Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel. Around since 1909, in a structure dating back to 1758, the storied luxury hotel has seen guests of all kinds, from dignitaries to celebrities. It’s also seen some one-of-a-kind design changes, making it one of the most visually stunning hotels you’ll find.

The late Karl Lagerfeld, fashion designer and celebrated creative director for Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019, designed the Les Grands Appartements, two signature suites in the hotel. If it sounds like grand opulence, you’re right. We’re talking marble, bespoke furniture, a blend of 18th century interiors meets modern touches, and stunning views. Oh, and a €20,000 a night price tag. (Considering most of the month of October is already booked, that rate isn’t scaring away big spenders.)

In line with it being Paris Fashion Week, we asked the property’s managing director, Vincent Billiard, about the one-of-a-kind design of these gorgeous suites, personal touches inspired by some of Lagerfeld’s favorite things, and why the Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel is the must-see destination to visit year-round.

ESSENCE: What is the backstory on Karl Lagerfeld designing the Les Grand Appartements? And what was it about 18th century Paris that inspired him so?

Vincent Billiard: The property team worked with the renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, on Les Grand Appartements to create a unique suite offering that was specially curated to serve as a reflection of his love for the eighteenth century. Mixed with his personal vision of French chic and modernity, the final result is an incredibly well-appointed accommodation that truly speaks to the vibe and history of Paris. He also had a special place in his heart for the Parisian grey sky and Eiffel tower which are reflected by the jaw dropping views and grey color palette found in both suites.

What makes the Suite Couture and Suite Concorde so different and unique?

Aside from its breathtaking views of Paris and its monuments, the Suite Couture and Suite Concorde feature bespoke furniture, along with unique bathroom décors designed by Lagerfeld himself. This includes larger-than-life sofas, color schemes, the delicately nuanced marble in the bathrooms and linens on the beds. Other unique features of the suite are the number of rare and exclusive materials used—the first-ever carpet in the world to feature curved and hammered metal, two marble fountains from Versailles as washstands in the guest bathrooms, and photographs printed on canvas with real gold leaf to name a few. Connected to Les Grands Appartements is the Choupette Room — with its own foyer, this room is dedicated to Lagerfeld’s adored cat, Choupette. It’s decorated in black and white stripes and includes several portraits of Choupette photographed by the designer. The Suite Concorde also showcases the beloved cat, featuring a carpet meant to evoke cat scratches.

The bathtub in the Suite Concorde was also carved from a single slab of Carrara marble weighing over two tons and had to be lifted through the window using a crane and placed on two blocks of ice.

In addition to one of fashion’s most iconic names helping to design this space, what makes the Les Grand Appartements and the Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, the place to be for Paris Fashion Week and beyond?

The hotel owes its legendary status to its rich history, having stood through the reigns of two French kings, the French Revolution, the rise and fall of the Napoleonic Empire and the birth of the League of Nations. In addition to its strong ties to heritage and tradition, the property truly embodies the spirit of Paris with its incomparable luxury and diverse, art driven spaces. Many have passed through its doors throughout the years including heads of state, celebrities and even royal families. Its location overlooking the Place de la Concord also makes it the perfect setting for those who want to explore all Paris has to offer.

More recently, Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel has opened their two newest dining concepts of Nonos et Comestibles and Butterfly Pâtisserie. Nonos et Comestibles is split into two separate concepts— Nonos, a lively, city dining room serving a traditional French cuisine with a twist and Comestibles, a delicatessen counter offering the very best seafood, charcuterie, smoked fish and cheeses. Butterfly Pâtisserie is a unique high jewelry atelier setting, which offers artful cakes, seasonal desserts and signature chocolates. These new dining offerings provide another chic and delicious respite for visitors to the city during fashion week.

Beyond the ties to one of fashion’s most iconic names, the Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel continues to evolve its offerings in lockstep with the fashion of the times, while also maintaining its illustrious position as a legendary granddame.