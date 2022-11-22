Home And Lifestyle Brands You Should Be Shopping For Black Friday & Cyber Monday

It’s that time of year again! Where all your favorite brands discount all their products making your holiday shopping a bit easier on your wallet. And we all know shopping for home and travel items can cost a pretty penny. So if you want to upgrade your luggage, invest in a new mattress, or splurge on some contemporary home decor, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to shop. Brands like Brooklinen, Our Place, Vera Bradley, and more have already started dropping their prices ahead of the sale of the year—meaning you can start your shopping as early as today.

The best items to shop for during these sales are candles, suitcase sets, furniture, bedding, and cookware. If you hope to revamp your home for the holidays or gift it to your loved ones, now is the time to get in on these door-busting deals. Black Friday is officially dated for Friday, November 25th, and Cyber Monday the following week, November 29th. Though these are the official dates, many brands have announced their price drops and extended them till early December.

So, mark your calendar and start filling up those carts. It’s time to shop! ESSENCE did some of the heavy liftings for you and rounded up the best home and lifestyle brands worth shopping for this upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Brooklinen:

Gift your bed with the most luxe linen on the market. Brooklinen has started their Black Friday deals early. You can get 20% off your entire purchase at checkout using the code BLACKFRIDAY but act fast. The offer ends November 28th.

Vera Bradley:

The brand known for its iconic paisleys has started its Black Friday dealings early. So if you are in the market for new travel or everyday baggage, you can get 30% off full-priced styles through November 27th. Or get in on the sale items and get an additional 50% off now through November 29th.

Be Rooted:

Stock up on your game night and stationary needs with Be Rooted’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. You can get everything from undated planners, puzzles, organizers, Dominio sets, and more starting November 25th through the 27th. You can get 25% off your purchase using code GIVETHANKS25.

Be Rooted will also offer BOGO 50% off on November 28th—no code needed. So mark your calendars!

Our Place:

The pan that grew a cult following overnight is getting in on the Black Friday doorbusters! Now through November 28th, you can shop the bestselling Always Pan at the low ticket price of $95 or take up to 30% off the entire site. This deal is too good to miss.

Vetsak:

The innovative European furniture brand known for its modular and minimalistic lounging is getting in on the Black Friday dealings. From November 24th through the 30th, you can get 10% off all products.

Molecule:

Black Friday came early at Molecule, so if you are in the market for a new mattress that will provide you with a quality night’s sleep, now’s the time to shop. Now through November 28th, you can save up to 40% on the entire site. Just use code BFCM22.

mDesign Home Decor:

Were you looking to update your space? Well, now’s your chance with MDesign Home Decor’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. You can start your home shopping through November 19th and save 10% off $50, 20% off $100, and 30% off $150. Or if you want to hold for the big savings, you can save 30% off the entire site starting November 20th through the 28th.

Yellowpop:

Want to add some light and color to your space? Now is the time! Yellowpop, known for its innovative and contemporary LED signs, is participating in the Black Friday savings with 20% off the entire site. The perfect personalized gift for the art enthusiast in your life.

Cadence:

Are you planning to do some traveling this holiday season? Well then, Cadence’s Black Friday savings should be on your radar. The brand known for its leakproof TSA-approved travel capsules will take 20% off all orders or 25% off orders over $165 from November 22nd to the 28th.

Can’t wait? Cadence recently launched their Gift Edit, and you can get 10% off two Cadence capsules of your choice, a gift card, and a personalized note.

L’Objet:

L’Objet, the luxury design brand known for its fusion of old-world craftsmanship with whimsical designs, is discounting 15% off the entire site November 25-29 (excluding the Haas Brothers collection). Now you can decorate your home with functional pieces and make a statement.

not just co.:

Gift the foodie a box of the best sauces on the market this holiday season. They have everything from pasta pestos to chili lime dressings. Starting November 24th to the 30th, you can get 20% off the entire site—a deal that’s too delicious to miss!

Tom Dixon:

Tom Dixon, known for his sleek and contemporary designs, is allowing you to elevate your home with high-quality glassware, furniture, innovative lighting, and more. November 22nd through December 5th, the entire collection will be 20% off.