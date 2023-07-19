Celebrity Families Hit The Red Carpet For The HollyRod Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete‘s HollyRod Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary with its annual event, the DesignCare gala, which raises money for autism research, in LA. In addition to a who’s who of star guests coming through to support, they brought along their children for the event — that includes the Peetes having their four children, twins Ryan and RJ, and Robinson and Roman, be a part of the fun.

In addition to gracing the red carpet with their presence, a few celebrity kids walked in the fashion showcase (including Aoki Lee Simmons, Ryan Peete and Jessie and D’Lila Combs), which was presented by designer Sergio Hudson. Others were just in attendance, glad to support and enjoy a great night (and performance by Robin Thicke!). Take a look at the star families that showed up and showed out for a great cause.

The Peetes

Holly, Rodney and their brood (who hit the red carpet all in black by the way), posed for a picture during the successful event.

Rodney Peete, Holly Robinson Peete, RJ Peete, Roman Peete, and Ryan Elizabeth Peete at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The Combs Kids

The twins, Jessie and D’Lila, and their older brother, Christian, represented for their family at the event. As mentioned, the girls walked in the fashion showcase.

Jessie James Combs, Christian Combs, and D’Lila Star Combs at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki

Kimora and her beautiful daughter Aoki Lee Simmons posed with a loved one, and later, with Jessie, D’Lila and Christian Combs (Kimora was close with their late mother, Kim Porter), at the event. Aoki also walked as part of the fashion showcase.

Kimora Lee Simmons (C) and Aoki Lee Simmons (R) at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker and Son Nicolas

Towering over his parents, 16-year-old Nicolas managed to stand out next to his stunning mom, Nicole, and dad, Boris, at the event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: (L-R) Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker and attend Boris Kodjoe the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Arsenio Hall and Son Cheron

Comedian and former talk show host Arsenio Hall hit the red carpet for the gala, in support of the HollyRod Foundation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: (L-R) Cheron Hall and Arsenio Hall attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tisha Campbell and Sons Xen and Ezekiel

Campbell, whose son Xen is thriving as a young man with autism, brought both of her boys to the celebration for the foundation’s 25th year.

Valeisha Butterfield and Son Dahntay

The uber successful businesswoman brought her mini, son Dahntay, along to mark the occasion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Dahntay Jones Jr. attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jude Keyz

Child piano prodigy Jude Keyz, or Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, was honored at the event. If you didn’t know, he’s an 11-year-old with autism whose skills on the keys (hence the name) have allowed him to go viral online. He had his father and brother by his side for this major moment.