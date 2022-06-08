Courtesy of HISTORY Travel

Travel lovers are likely over the moon about the world reopening, and so is HISTORY Travel™. The partnership of A&E Networks, The HISTORY Channel and Academic Travel Abroad, is a rollout of a series of travel experiences to a range of destinations all over the world. Every trip is designed by world-class historians and local experts so you get insight into each destination’s history.

“Jazz in New Orleans” will be one of the first of many of the tour experiences and it’s taking place November 14-18, 2022 and March 20-24, 2023. That trip is a journey into New Orleans’ rich musical history through monumental sites. For instance, travelers will have a customized walking tour to Louis Armstrong Park’s Congo Square, get a behind-the-scenes view of the Jazz Museum, and experience an exclusive cooking demonstration on Algiers Island. Historian Dina M. Bennett will be guiding this tour and she’s the director of curatorial affairs at the American Jazz Museum.

Athens, Greece – Courtesy of HISTORY Travel

Beyond New Orleans, HISTORY Travel will also organize trips to Pearl Harbor, Gettysburg & Antietam, Yellowstone National Park and countries like England, Greece, Italy and France. Every year, new destinations will be added to the list.

In terms of how much these experiences will cost you, tour prices range from $2995-$6595, exclusive of airfare.

Florence, Italy – Courtesy of HISTORY Travel

Full itineraries and more detailed information about each unique adventure can be found on their website. If you’re ready for a new experience, take a look at the trips HISTORY Travel has lined up here.

