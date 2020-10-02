It’s no secret that COVID-19 hit the travel industry extremely hard.

But thankfully, there’s still a glimmer of sunshine amidst the storm. Six months into this pandemic during what has arguably been the hospitality industry’s most difficult time in history, hotels across the nation are not only reopening their doors, but there are several new properties debuting to welcome guests for the very first time.

As travelers are finally leaving the confines of their homes — whether by plane, train or automobile — there’s no better time than now to check out a brand new hotel (and have less worry about previous guests or sanitization protocols). Here are a few domestic hotel openings to add to your travel list whether you’re traveling right now, or not until 2021.