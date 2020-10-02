It’s no secret that COVID-19 hit the travel industry extremely hard.
But thankfully, there’s still a glimmer of sunshine amidst the storm. Six months into this pandemic during what has arguably been the hospitality industry’s most difficult time in history, hotels across the nation are not only reopening their doors, but there are several new properties debuting to welcome guests for the very first time.
As travelers are finally leaving the confines of their homes — whether by plane, train or automobile — there’s no better time than now to check out a brand new hotel (and have less worry about previous guests or sanitization protocols). Here are a few domestic hotel openings to add to your travel list whether you’re traveling right now, or not until 2021.
TOPICS: Travel black travel vibes hotel openings travel
01
Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco - San Francisco, CA
Boasting the area’s best views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the new Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
at Embarcadero opened on October 1st and is located in the heart of the city’s Financial District. All 155 rooms and suites (which are on the top 11 floors of the 48-story building) have been completely redesigned, and are just steps away from major international businesses, Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury shopping in Union Square, and many walkable neighborhoods.
02
Emeline - Charleston, SC
Located in Charleston’s historic district, Emeline is a clever and thoughtfully designed retreat crafted with the curious traveler in mind. This captivating refuge with 212 all-king bed guest rooms includes 128 luxury suites and 16 double king bed accommodations. Amenities include Frannie & The Fox, Clerks Coffee Company and Keep Shop. The property boasts over 13,000 square feet of flexible event space and 10 private occasion spaces, with the Hayne Street Gallery accommodating events up to 250 and for receptions up to 350 guests.
03
The Lake House on Canandaigua - Finger Lakes, NY
The Lake House on Canandaigua is a new Finger Lakes hotel created by the Sands Family, which officially opened its doors to guests following its first phase of development. The hotel, designed by New York-based firm Studio Tack in collaboration with family-owned design house The Brooklyn Home Company, presents a residentially inspired and design-forward hospitality experience, creating a new destination for travelers seeking an active wellness retreat in Western New York. Following the announcement of renowned spa partner Alexandra Soveral and the offering of sea plane transportation from NYC’s East River to Canandaigua Lake, the project has been one of the most anticipated debuting this year.
04
Hotel Haya - Ybor City, FL
Designed by local firm Alfonso Architects Incorporated, the 178-room property set in Tampa’s historic Ybor City, regarded as ‘Cigar City’, immerses guests in mid-century Cuba, from four massive Francisco Goya reproductions to Chihuly-style glass blown globes paying homage to Ybor’s famous streetlights. The project is an adaptive reuse of two historic buildings: the district’s first restaurant built in 1890 and the Warren building, rumored to have housed Teddy Roosevelt & Rough Riders. The hotel also features an upscale Gulf Coast-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, Flor Fina, and Café Quiquiriqui -- which feels like walking into Havana.
05
Luminary Hotel & Co - Fort Myers, FL
Nearly 134 years after Thomas Edison put down roots in “The City of Palms,” Luminary Hotel & Co
. pays tribute to the electric history of Downtown Fort Myers. Tapping into the collective energy of a city built by a cast of inventors and innovators, the 243-key waterfront property has revitalized Fort Myers’ once-neglected River District, offering sweeping views of the Caloosahatchee riverfront. The Workshop is the property’s state-of-the-art 2,300 square-foot culinary theater for guests to experiment and collaborate with chefs during hotel programming and private events.
06
The Kimpton Pittman Hotel - Dallas, TX
With the recent opening of the Kimpton Pittman Hotel
comes the rebirth of one of Dallas’ most historic buildings in the storied Deep Ellum neighborhood. The Kimpton Pittman Hotel makes its home in the historic Knights of Pythias Temple with 165 contemporary, residential-style guest rooms ranging from a Deluxe King to a spacious, Presidential Parlor. Each room consists of soft, modern white walls adorned with artwork from Dallas artists and unexpected pops of dark green, orange and gray.
07
Brenton Hotel - Newport, RI
Located on the bustling waterfront in the heart of downtown Newport, RI, the newly built and locally owned Brenton Hotel
which opened in July. Distinctively Newport from experience to architectural design, the Brenton Hotel redefines Gilded Age luxury with 57 rooms and suites, which are among the most spacious in town with interior finishes that evoke the feeling of an extravagant yacht.
08
Kimpton Armory Hotel - Bozeman, MT
The build out of Kimpton Armory Hotel
's original building and the addition of a new tower restored the building to its Art Deco splendor and turned it into a beautiful 122-room boutique hotel complete with three unique restaurants – seasonal, local American cuisine concept, basement bar with intimate live music venue and a rooftop pool and lounge, with views right at the foot of the Rockies. The music theme carries throughout the whole hotel, with a guitar loaner program, Pick & Play, already in place with local shop Music Villa. On the house, guests can choose from one of the hotel’s many guitars to strum in their room or even take down to the basement bar, Tune Up, and take a spin on stage themselves.