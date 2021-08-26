Teyana Taylor Underwent Emergency Surgery After Discovering Breast Lumps

Multihyphenate Teyana Taylor opened up about her health in season one of her new reality show on E!, We Got Love Love Teyana & Iman. After the birth of her second child, she developed lumps in her breasts and underwent surgery and had a biopsy for a sample of the breast tissue.

During the show’s fifth episode, Taylor revealed she has Cholestasis, a liver disease which makes pregnancies high risk. “Cholestasis of pregnancy can lead to stillborn, if you don’t deliver the baby early, which is the reason why both of my babies have come early,” she said. She also talked about having difficulties with milk production.

“When [the milk] finally came, really everything hardened up.”

This prompted Taylor, 30, to visit a doctor. It was decided she would undergo surgery to learn the nature of the lumps. Thankfully, all went well as the samples came back positively.

After the surgery though, Taylor had to be on bedrest away from her family for one week. She was unable to lift her children for five additional weeks. She is a mother to two young daughters—Rue, who will turn 1 in September, and Junie, 5. Taylor’s husband is NBA player Iman Shumpert.

“It’s tough, I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much,” Taylor said in reference to her recovery period. “I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them. My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”

Watch the full clip of Teyana talking about the experience below.