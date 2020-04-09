Self-Care Gifts To Send To Mom For Mother’s Day

Now, more than ever, we’re all in need of a little self-care.
But you know who is the real MVP? Moms.
Not only are many moms having to juggle the new normal of homeschooling their children, while taking care of their households and working during the pandemic, but most moms — specifically Black moms — remain overworked, under-appreciated, overextended and generally in extra need of a little TLC.
So what better way to show appreciation for your mom (or another special mom in your life) this Mother’s Day, by helping them put themselves first, for once. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best self-care gifts that you can send to mom, no matter how far you two may be apart.
01
Book Of The Month
You can never go wrong when it comes to getting mom a book for Mother’s Day. And if mom is a bookworm (when she can squeeze in some time), she’ll love the variety that BOTM offers in helping readers discover newly released fiction every month. Book Of The Month gift boxes start at $49.99 and can be sent as a one time box, or splurge to get mom a subscription for the whole year!
02
HUROM Celery & Greens Slow Juicer
HUROM’s new horizontal juicer is the perfect self-care gift for the healthy mom, who wants to look and feel good. Available in champagne, matte black and silver, the juicer is designed specifically for juicing celery, wheatgrass, leafy greens and root vegetables like beets and ginger.
03
Barmes Travel Case
Travel is the ultimate act of self-care. And once we’re all able to be back outside again, you’ll want to get your traveling mom a gift for on-the-go. Barmes Travel Case is the world’s first carry-on to feature three separate hinging compartments, making it easier than ever to store your belongings. Travelers can efficiently reach items such as passports, chargers, electronics and toiletries using the upper compartment and supplied leather accessories, while perfectly fitting the included leather laptop satchel in the lower compartment for easy removal during security checks.
04
Bloomscape
Brighten up mom’s home with lively plants this spring, with plants from Bloomscape, a modern online garden center delivering the largest variety of quality houseplants directly from the greenhouse. Try the Stromanthe Triostar and the Peperomia Ginny, or the Herbs & Veggies collection in case mom is a home chef right now.
05
Mellanni 1800 Collection Sheet Set
You know that feeling when you settle into crisp, new sheets after a hot shower? Well, mom deserves that feeling. Treat her to a Mellanni 1800 Collection Sheet Set, which is light, soft, and durable — and best of all, easy to care for. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.
06
Chefman Electric Kettle
There’s nothing more soothing than settling onto a cozy couch with a good book and a warm cup of tea. With 5 LED colored lights that correspond to temperature presets, this kettle makes tea time a little more colorful for mom so she can enjoy these moments a little more often!
07
Hapbee
Want to change mom’s mood in an instant? Well, now there’s an app for that! Hapbee is wearable technology that uses electromagnetic fields that mimic the effects of substances- think a cup of coffee, melatonin or happy hour drink- and translates them into signals that can help you focus on your newest WFH project, ease off to deep sleep or unwind after a long day.
08
CHEF iQ’s Smart Cooker
CHEF iQ’s Smart Cooker is the gift that keeps on giving. For mom, she’ll get to use the world’s smartest pressure cooker, and for you, you’ll get delicious home cooked meals the next time you visit home. It’s a win-win for everybody! The Smart Cooker features a 70% faster method of multiple cooking functions including: pressure cooking, slow cooking, searing, sautéing, steaming and a precise integrated cooking scale that works right inside the cooking pot.
09
Blue Apron Mother’s Day Brunch Box
If you can’t be with mom over a meal this year, you can still send some love with a Mother’s Day Brunch Box from Blue Apron. The box features recipes such as prosciutto and fig biscuits, sugar snap pea quiche, and arugula salad and they are available to order now until April 27th for delivery the week of May 4th via Signature 2-serving menu at $14.99 per serving. Order one for each of you, and set up a FaceTime cooking date!