Health Matters: Wild ‘N Out’s Jacky Oh’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed Four Months Later

Jacklyn Smith, whose stage name is Jacky Oh!, of the MTV and VH1 improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out, was found unresponsive in a Miami hotel room and later pronounced dead at a local hospital on May 31st; she was 32 years old and left behind three children and her partner fellow comedian DC Young Fly. Now, new details about her death have been made public. Her autopsy report obtained by TMZ and Page Six says that the cause of death was complications from cosmetic surgery.

The manner of death was listed as an accident. Smith decided to get a “gluteal augmentation procedure” one day before her death, during which she had liposuction and transferred fat to her butt, recording to the report. She was prescribed the antibiotic ciprofloxacin, the painkiller oxycodone, and generic Zofran ondansetron, which prevents nausea and vomiting. However, she allegedly had a headache and pain and was advised to take ibuprofen instead of ondansetron.

The television personality was with her aunt on the night of May 31 when she felt her head “burning” and had “difficulty speaking,” according to the report obtained by Page Six. Her aunt called 911, but Jacky was unresponsive when authorities arrived and died in the hospital around 11 p.m.

BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, after her death, “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” their statement concluded.

DC Young Fly, the MTV personality’s longtime partner, also shared emotional tributes in Jacky Oh’s honor. The pair met in 2015 and eventually welcomed three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince. The star is survived by her partner and Wild ‘N Out costar DC Young Fly and their children Nova, 6, Nala, 3, and Prince’Nehemiah, 14 months.