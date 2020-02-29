10 Best Healthy Snacks To Buy To Help With Your Weight Loss

Eating more throughout the day is actually one of the best ways to help you lose weight. Sounds crazy, right?
According to a Journal of the American Dietetic Association study, researchers found that participants who ate more snacks daily even weighed less than those who snacked less. However, the one part we fail to realize with this fact is that they must be healthy snacks — low in carbs and fat, but high in nutrients, fiber and protein.
With so many foods on the market that claim to be “good for you,” it can be difficult to navigate which ones you should actually buy. Here are a few options that taste good, and won’t expand your waistline in the process.
01
AYO Almondmilk Yogurt
With 20 organic almonds in every 5.3 oz cup, AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is made with less added sugar than many other non-dairy varieties and blended with organic strawberries, blueberries, vanilla or peaches. It's a high-fiber grab-and-go snack that provides healthy fats and balanced nutrition all under 160 calories! AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the ideal low-sugar morning treat, hunger-kicking mid-day snack, or post-workout pick-me-up, and it’s packed with heart-healthy, organic almonds, which makes every spoonful a part of a balanced nutrition diet.
02
Chloe’s Pops
Chloe’s Pops are irresistibly delicious fruit pops made with the simplest ingredients: just fruit, water and cane sugar. That’s it! The creamy, clean, delicious fruit pops are available in varieties including Mango, Dark Chocolate, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Cold-Pressed Coffee, and Pomegranate.
03
Kettle & Fire’s Keto Friendly Soups
Trying keto but unsure where to start? Kettle & Fire’s Keto Friendly Soups is the secret weapon for stress-free keto dieting and they’re easy to eat anywhere, anytime. From Butter Curry to Broccoli Cheddar, each flavor is chef-designed, organic and packed with the wholesome benefits of our slow-simmered bone broth: great for supporting gut health, healthy joints and workout recovery.
04
KOS’ Organic Greens Blend
KOS’ Organic Greens Blend is power-packed with plant life from both land and sea. Each mix features a generous helping of wheatgrass, oat grass, kale, broccoli and green bell pepper to help boost your immune system, flush toxins and take down the stress levels. The added apple, lemon, monk fruit and mint are thoughtfully included to offer you an unexpectedly flavorful and refreshing treat. Most green blend supplements taste like gr(ass) but after you try it once, you’ll be hooked! Just mix it with water or blend into your favorite smoothie.
05
GoodTo Go Bars
GoodTo Go bars are the perfect midday pick-me-up for that afternoon slump. They contain low net carbs (3 grams/bar), just a hint of sugar (2 grams/bar) and a whopping 13 grams of healthy fats. Swap that bagel and grab a GoodTo Bar for breakfast or to fill any other snack cravings!
06
ChocZero
ChocZero uses a zero-calorie, low carb natural plant called monk fruit to create delectable chocolate that's low carb and sugar-free. This way, you can satisfy that sweet tooth by indulging in chocolate minus the sugar crash and extra calories. Whether you’re on the keto diet or simply hoping to reduce your sugar intake, ChocZero has savory options to fit a healthier lifestyle.
07
Cappello’s Naked Crust
Cappello’s is the creator of grain-free, frozen-fresh, Paleo-friendly pasta, pizza and cookie dough. The brand’s take on classic foods harnesses the power of almond flour to provide options that are nutrient dense, simple and uncompromising on taste and texture. Use the naked crust to create you’re on healthy pizza, packed with lots of veggies, protein — minus all the grains and gluten in regular crust!
08
Cleveland Kraut
Cleveland Kraut makes fresh and delicious probiotic veggies that will add a kick to any meal. Add these low-carb, gut healthy krauts to any hearty meal in the winter or to spruce up your boring lunch salad.
09
Clio Greek Yogurt Bar
This convenient, high-protein alternative to indulgent desserts and snacks, is not only delicious, you might actually think you’re eating cheesecake! Instead, it’s yogurt, in bite size pieces. With multiple flavors to choose from, like the subtly tart strawberry, nutty peanut butter, and newly released salted caramel, there’s something for every craving.
10
Biena Chickpea Puffs
Seeking a nutritious makeover to traditional cheese puffs? These Chickpea Puffs have 40% fewer carbs and a whopping 7g plant protein per serving. But, the best part – these puffs achieve the craveworthy taste people look for in snacks and are available in three flavors - Aged White Cheddar, Vegan Ranch, and Blazin’ Hot.
11
Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Smoothies
Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Smoothies feature premium-quality, whole fruits and superfoods such as spinach and Brazil nuts packed right into a smoothie cup! They’re available in three indulgent flavors; Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana, and Tropical Pineapple.