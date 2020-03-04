The Hardest Workout Classes Around The Country For You To Try

The thrill of discomfort in the gym is honestly what keeps us showing up time after time. Because that’s how you know it’s actually working, right?
While some of us thrive on high-intensity, others are trying to get their body right for a big event or looking to PR the next race while they’re in the gym. And in each of these instances hardcore workouts and group fitness classes will do just the trick. Thankfully, ClassPass scanned reviews and crowdsourced data from classes and studios across the United States to bring you a list of the toughest studios out there to help you accomplish whatever your goal may be.
So the next time you’re scouting out classes on ClassPass that make you feel like you’re going to throw up — but will still have you coming back for more — check out a few of these options.
01
Exhale, Boston, MA
Located at the Wharf in Boston, Exhale offers Barre, Cardio, Yoga, and HIIT classes, as well as exhale’s newest class in Boston, Exhale Cycle — so you can pick from not one but many butt-kicking classes.
02
Shred415, Chicago, IL
Shred415 allows you to build endurance and learn great moves with four 15-minute intervals of high-intensity group training.
03
Class Studios, Dallas, TX
Part spin studio, part circuit training, Class Studios is a unique, upscale fitness boutique that features two fitness experiences.
04
MINT, Washington, D.C.
This boutique fitness studio fuses high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with low impact intensity resulting in classes that build muscle, increase endurance, and burn fat.
05
Sweat 1000, Houston, TX
SWEAT stands for “Specialized Weight Endurance Athletic Training,” with 1000 representing the number of calories burned in a groundbreaking full-body one-hour workout. Interval training, functional training, core stability work, athletic, and agility training make this a dynamic, action-packed class.
06
Pilates Plus, Los Angeles, CA
Pilates Plus is the optimal workout for quickly achieving a sleek, defined physique. The circuit-training classes are a unique twist on traditional Pilates and are a workout staple of celebrities and top athletes.
07
ToneHouse, New York, NY
Tone House is the athlete's workout. This athletic-based group fitness studio is aimed at unleashing the inner athlete in everyone.
08
BodyRok, San Francisco, CA
This pilates inspired group class is 40-minutes of a full body and strength training workout on the custom BODYROK reformer.
09
High Ride Cycle, Denver, CO
At High Ride Cycle, the entire body is along for the 45-minute ride. The boutique fitness studio also incorporates the great outdoors into its workouts, making it much more than your average spin class.
10
BurnCycle, Seattle, WA
BurnCycle's signature 45-minute indoor cycling workout incorporates drills to target your upper body, obliques and core, entire body, making this a great full body workout.