Wellness Break: 7 Songs From Kierra Sheard That Will Instantly Lift Your Spirit

We’re beyond elated to have powerhouse songstress and actress Kierra Sheard joining us for our upcoming ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit, brought to you in partnership with Walmart and AARP.



But before we bring you the real thing, we thought a preview might be in order.

Proudly carrying on the glorious Clark Sisters Gospel legacy as only she can, Ms. Sheard continues to use her God-given vocal talent to uplift through song from the church to the airwaves. As so many of us can attest to, music can be the ultimate form of self-care when you’re looking to elevate your mood, revive your spirit, or just clear your mind.

Scroll through to hear five songs from Kierra Sheard that will help you do a little bit of all three

Kierra Sheard – It Keeps Happening

This powerful song from Kierra’s new self-titled album is the ultimate praise break you didn’t know you needed

Kierra Sheard feat. Missy Elliott – Don’t Judge Me

When Kierra teamed up with none other than Missy Elliott for this explosive track, it was a match made in music heaven.

Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Something Has To Break

Kierra Sheard AND Tasha Cobbs Leonard together? Enough said.

Kierra Sheard – You Don’t Know

In case you thought she was new to this, here’s a track that took the Gospel world by storm when she was just barely old enough to drive.

Kierra Sheard – Things You Do

Another uptempo track that’s sure to lift any mood.

Kierra Sheard – Flaws

Being vulnerable enough to embrace your flaws can take you to a new level on your self-care journey and this song just might help you take the first step.

BONUS: Karen Clark Sheard feat. Kierra Sheard – The Will Of God

When a young Kierra hopped on the mic in and held her own next to her mother, the incomparable Karen Clark-Sheard, it was an unforgettable moment in time.