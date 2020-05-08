Abs Guru DaShaun Johnson Wants You To Know: ‘No Fat Formed Against Your Stomach Shall Prosper’
The second edition of the ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit, brought to you by Walmart and AARP, kicked off with a relaxing morning meditation session from Dr. Chelsea Roberts, followed by a high-energy ab workout led by fitness guru DaShaun Johnson.

Though the country is slowly beginning to come out of the current COVID-19 quarantine period, with select states opening select businesses in waves, local gyms remain closed. So, if you’re looking to jump-start revive your fitness journey in the meantime, finding ways get your work out in at home is key. To help you get a little closer to your #bodygoals, Johnson is currently hosting free morning, afternoon and evening workout sessions throughout the week right from his IG Live.

Good Morning #IG! Today I will be teaching 3 💥FREE💥 “AT HOME” Sculpting workouts at 10am, 12-Noon & 8pm Eastern! At 10am I will be teaching my @seniorbodysculpting Seated Workout for Senior Citizens on FB Live (THE GURU OF ABS FB Fans Page). At 12-Noon I will be teaching Standing Sculpting Abs & Core + 8pm Body Sculpting + Standing Sculpting Abs & Core class! Please see the detailed information below: ▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃ Overview: 1️⃣-Class Times: 10am, 12pm & 8pm EST 2️⃣-10am Class Equipment: A Chair 3️⃣-10am FB Live Class via The Guru of Abs FB Fans Page 4️⃣-12pm Class Equipment: Hand Towel +1 DB 5️⃣-8pm Class Equipment: 2 DB’s 6️⃣-Workout Intensity: Low Impact / Moderate 7️⃣-Workouts are suitable for ALL fitness levels with modifications provided. 8️⃣-Tag/@ someone and join me this week for my innovative “AT HOME” workouts! ▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃ A “GURU” is one who is regarded as having great knowledge, wisdom and authority in a certain area, and who uses it to guide others. Follow my lead and NO FAT FORMED AGAINST YuOUR STOMACH WILL PROSPER!

For more of everything you missed at our second ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit, head back to essencestudios.com.
