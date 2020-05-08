Abs Guru DaShaun Johnson Wants You To Know: ‘No Fat Formed Against Your Stomach Shall Prosper’

The second edition of the ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit, brought to you by Walmart and AARP, kicked off with a relaxing morning meditation session from Dr. Chelsea Roberts, followed by a high-energy ab workout led by fitness guru DaShaun Johnson.

Though the country is slowly beginning to come out of the current COVID-19 quarantine period, with select states opening select businesses in waves, local gyms remain closed. So, if you’re looking to jump-start revive your fitness journey in the meantime, finding ways get your work out in at home is key. To help you get a little closer to your #bodygoals, Johnson is currently hosting free morning, afternoon and evening workout sessions throughout the week right from his IG Live.

For more of everything you missed at our second ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit, head back to essencestudios.com.