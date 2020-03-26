These Fitness Studios Are Offering Virtual Workout Classes For Free

Part of social distancing and self-quarantine means one thing: getting creative with getting moving. While some may now feel comfortable escaping the comforts of their home for a fresh air workout outside, others are concerned with the possible spread of the coronavirus and want to keep their workouts indoors — which can present challenges. Because most gyms and non-essentials businesses have shut down their doors for the foreseeable future, many are wondering how they’re still getting in their sweat-filled steps each day.

Thankfully, many gyms and boutique fitness studios have offered a saving grace during these challenging times: live-streamed and recorded digital classes you can join from anywhere. Here are a few that are offering them — for free.

Gold’s Gym

GOLD’S AMP is a digital personal training app that provides a motivating and results-driven workout experience you can do at home or outside with curated music just for you. The app, now free to anyone through May 31, 2020, has over 600 indoor and outdoor workouts and categories include bodyweight, core, outdoor run, outdoor walk/jog, stretching, meditation, strength and more.

Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness is giving all members free access to the Blink App — an anytime, anywhere fitness coach that travels with you. Stream 500+ on-demand classes from cardio to meditation and more! Discover tons of tips and recipes from wellness brands you love, track your progress, invite friends, and schedule Personal Training sessions.

CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga is offering it’s on-demand services free for anyone who needs little namaste practice at home. You can access a variety of class formats including C1, C2, Yoga Sculpt, and Hot Power Fusion classes (varying 30-minutes to a full hour) and guided meditations.

Peloton

Peloton has extended its 30-day free trial period for the Peloton App to 90 days in an effort to make it easier to access fitness and wellness content in these uncertain times. Now, all the classes that have made the brand so popular, are available to be accessed by all — and you don’t need a $4K machine to use them!

Crunch Fitness

Members and non-members can now enjoy Crunch Fitness’ online workout class portal, Crunch Live, for free for 45 days. The app has over 100 workouts, including dance, yoga, pilates, barre, kickboxing and more.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is your favorite low-cost gym, and now their at home workouts are even cheaper: free. The new daily at-home workouts go live each day at 7pm EST on the gym’s Facebook page — no app downloads required!

Rumble Boxing

You can still enjoy Rumble inspired cardio boxing and bodyweight exercises from the comfort of your home via Instagram Live at @doyourrumble. The same tempo driven, butt-kicking workouts can now be done, with no mitts or bag required.

Nike Training Club

Though not a fitness studio, the fitness giant dropped the subscription fee for its NTC Premium service that provides streaming workout videos, training programs and expert tips from trainers. Now you can enjoy the Nike App, the Nike Running Club (NRC) app, the Nike Training Club (NTC) app, and more, free of charge.

