This New Fitness App Allows You To Tailor Your Workout Routine To Your Menstrual Cycle

HARNA

Now, there’s no excuse to miss a workout – even on your period. Amo, an international IT company specializing in creating products in the health and wellness industry, recently launched HARNA, a women’s health app that helps women easily incorporate physical activity into their lives, harnessing the nature of the cycle for a more efficient training process.

The app considers the menstrual cycle’s different phases to maximize workouts’ effectiveness. HARNA empowers women by helping them better understand their bodies and use this knowledge to improve their health.

“Women’s bodies and health are complex, and many women build their life around their menstrual cycle. Modern society finally started understanding and respecting it. However, 57% of women still lack knowledge of their bodies. Furthermore, around 42% of women believe that their menstrual cycle harms exercise training and performance.”, says Artur Markarian, CEO of HARNA.

After thorough market research, HARNA’s team discovered that most fitness apps are not adjusted to the complexity of the female body, menstrual cycle, lifestyle, and habits. The team conducted numerous interviews with women and learned that 65% of women refrain from exercising during the first two days of their menstrual cycle. Additionally, 90% of women expressed willingness to perform exercises that would cease pain symptoms during periods. HARNA directly addresses these concerns, making it a game-changer for women’s fitness.

The app focuses on syncing physical activity with the menstrual cycle. The app offers detailed guidance on the types of exercises to perform during specific phases of the menstrual cycle to maximize the effectiveness of workouts. On top of this – doing the right exercises during particular menstrual cycle phases can ease period cramps and improve overall well-being.

“We simply want to destroy a myth that women can’t exercise during menstruation and educate women how to do it without causing any harm to their health and body to cease pain during their period and improve their training results. Women deserve to know the capabilities and advantages of their body, and HARNA will help them to discover it,” adds Markarian.

The team worked closely with medical experts and sports coaches to develop an app that adjusts your fitness program according to where you are on your menstrual cycle. After installing the app, women answer questions about their fitness goals, sports preferences, previous fitness experience, menstrual cycle, and health. Utilizing this information, the app’s algorithms analyze the user’s health and lifestyle and create a customized training plan that caters to their needs.

The HARNA app focuses on achieving the following goals:

Syncing physical activity with the menstrual cycle: The app offers detailed guidance on the types of exercises to perform during specific phases of the menstrual cycle, helping users make informed decisions. Doing the right exercises during particular menstrual cycle phases can ease period cramps and improve overall well-being.

Overcoming common obstacles: The app helps women maintain an active lifestyle despite challenges such as a heavy menstrual flow, menstrual pain, lack of energy, and more.

Enhancing the enjoyment of sports: HARNA provides a personalized fitness plan for each user based on their preferences and previous experience, combining a variety of sports classes such as HIIT, cardio, pilates, yoga, and more.

The HARNA team has plans to expand the app’s offerings by introducing specialized programs for women with different hormonal conditions, including pregnancy, post-childbirth, menopause, and others.

To download HARNA, visit AppStore, Google Play, or the app’s official website.