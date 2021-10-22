Cliff Watts

After the success of the first launch of Halle Berry’s rē∙spin x Sweaty Betty collaboration in the spring, the star is rolling out a second collection that is bringing women more chic activewear that is adaptable to their lifestyle — and the fall temperatures.

The rē∙spin Edit is all about layers done effortlessly in colors that fit the season. That includes soft creams, greens, and rich blacks that are an ode to nature. The collection is 24 pieces, with everything from leggings, sports bras and joggers in premium, stretchable fabrics, to coats, including super cool ponchos, bombers, overshirts and a plethora of accessories to help you stay warm while on the move.

“Sweaty Betty is a brand that I have so much respect for. I love the philosophy and I love all the female energy. It’s very aligned with who we are over at rē•spin,” Berry said of the collaboration during an interview posted on Sweaty Betty’s blog. “For me, I like my activewear to be a cross between fit and fashion. When I’m working out, I like the way the fabrics are compressed – it makes you feel held in all the right places. At the same time, Sweaty Betty has a fashion appeal where you can throw on a garment, go out to lunch, run your errands throughout the day, and don’t have to go home and re do your whole look. I think that’s very much how modern women are living right now.”

Knowing what today’s woman is looking for in their activewear helped the debut collection for rē∙spin and Sweaty Betty sell out most of its pieces in 24 hours. Berry is confident in what this second iteration brings to the masses.

“I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” she says. “I’m so proud of this

collection – it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.”

The limited edition collection, now available, comes in sizes XXS to XXL, with prices ranging from $14 – $348. You can find it at sweatybetty.com and through select retailer partnerships nationwide, including Nordstrom and Shopbop. Get into it before it’s gone!

rē∙spin launched in 2020 and is a resource for women focused on health and wellness. Sweaty Betty is the British fashion retailer that specializes in women’s activewear and has been around since 1998.

For a better look at the rē∙spin Edit, check out some of the pieces we’re fawning over right now below.