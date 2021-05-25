See Halle Berry’s New Activewear Line With Sweaty Betty, Modeled Fiercely By The Star
Cliff Watts
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Halle Berry‘s wellness brand rē∙spin on a role. Not only is offering fitness classes and access to some of the star’s go-to equipment to get you moving, but it’s also presently partnering with popular British lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty. The two have come together to sell a new and must-have activewear line.

The line, called the rē∙spin Edit, is reflective of Berry’s personal style and comes in 22 pieces. They’re a mix of technical and lifestyle so you can either train your hardest or simply live your everyday life in them.

“I’m excited to launch my first activewear collection in collaboration with Sweaty Betty,” says Berry. “Sweaty Betty was the first brand that came to mind—they know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs. I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community—a mission we share at rē∙spin.”

“I worked closely with Sweaty Betty’s design team, entirely over Zoom, to make my vision of this collection come to life,” she added. “I’m so proud of what we’ve created. It’s truly a reflection of my lifestyle and features pieces that can take you from studio to street—and beyond.”

The line first launched on Sweaty Betty’s site on May 18 and is also currently selling on Nordstrom.com, ranging from $64 to $298. A second iteration of the line will be released in October.

In the meantime, check out all the luxurious pieces, available in deep blacks, rich creams, bright whites and glorious grey shades, all modeled by the Oscar winner.

01
54 where? The Oscar winner wears the Jinx Power Frame Workout Tank in black, as well as the matching Jinx Power 6″ Biker Shorts, also in black.
Cliff Watts
02
You may not train in this piece, but you too can look amazing in the Emily Strappy Back Dress in black.
Cliff Watts
03
All hail Halle in the Sofia Training Rash Guard in black, and the Vivian Zero Gravity Sculpt Leggings, also in black.
Cliff Watts
04
Berry wears the Karla Parka Jacket in lily white.
Cliff Watts
05
She strikes a serious pose in the Storm Power Shine Workout Bra in black, and the matching Storm Power Shine High Waist Workout Leggings, both named after one of her most iconic roles.
Cliff Watts
06
A peek-a-boo top that shows off a little back? Yes, please! She gives a playful pose in the Patience Split Back Tee in black and the Storm Power 9″ Shine High Waist Biker Shorts, also in black.
Cliff Watts
07
Functional and free, Berry wears the Nisi Super Crop Hoody in black and the Storm Power Shine Workout Bra, also in black.
Cliff Watts
08
We’re digging the Oscar winner in the Leticia Woven Track Top in pebble beige, and the matching 2″ training shorts.
Cliff Watts
09
Simple yet stylish, this Frankie Racer Neck Tank paired with the Jinx Power Workout Leggings is going to help you feel your best while looking your best at the same time.
Cliff Watts

