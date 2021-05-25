See Halle Berry’s New Activewear Line With Sweaty Betty, Modeled Fiercely By The Star

Cliff Watts

Halle Berry‘s wellness brand rē∙spin on a role. Not only is offering fitness classes and access to some of the star’s go-to equipment to get you moving, but it’s also presently partnering with popular British lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty. The two have come together to sell a new and must-have activewear line.

The line, called the rē∙spin Edit, is reflective of Berry’s personal style and comes in 22 pieces. They’re a mix of technical and lifestyle so you can either train your hardest or simply live your everyday life in them.

“I’m excited to launch my first activewear collection in collaboration with Sweaty Betty,” says Berry. “Sweaty Betty was the first brand that came to mind—they know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs. I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community—a mission we share at rē∙spin.”

“I worked closely with Sweaty Betty’s design team, entirely over Zoom, to make my vision of this collection come to life,” she added. “I’m so proud of what we’ve created. It’s truly a reflection of my lifestyle and features pieces that can take you from studio to street—and beyond.”

The line first launched on Sweaty Betty’s site on May 18 and is also currently selling on Nordstrom.com, ranging from $64 to $298. A second iteration of the line will be released in October.

In the meantime, check out all the luxurious pieces, available in deep blacks, rich creams, bright whites and glorious grey shades, all modeled by the Oscar winner.