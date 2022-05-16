The H.E.R. Suite At Hotel Figueroa Offers The Ultimate Self-Care Stay For Women

Credit: Tanveer Badal

As women, we’ve become accustomed to thinking about our safety when it comes to traveling, especially when venturing out alone. But how often do we think about our personal comfort and wellbeing from a self-care perspective when choosing a hotel that isn’t a resort getaway? Before a recent stay at Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles, I never did. Now I can’t imagine not doing so.

If you’re unfamiliar with the locale, Hotel Figueroa opened in 1926 as a hostel exclusively for solo women travelers, which was quite novel for its time. Nearly 100 years later, the downtown LA property has expanded its customer base while still remaining true to its mission of providing a safe space for women. And that’s perfectly demonstrated by the recent creation of the H.E.R. Suite, a dwelling within the 268-room hotel geared toward those in search of a Happy, Empowered and Restful stay.

Credit: Tanveer Badal

I had the pleasure of staying two nights in the space also known as the Rest and Recovery Suite. A gold placard outside of the room deems it as such, and upon entry I was met with two additional signs: one that read “Recovery” with an arrow pointing to the right and another reading “Rest” directing me to the left.

Walking to the right past the guest bathroom, I ventured into the Recovery section of the room which was fashioned as a living, dining, and kitchen area all in one. The old world furniture perfectly complemented the Spanish style design of the property, including the large wood table with seating for six. (Take a virtual tour here and see for yourself.) What was especially unique about this space, aside from its uniquely large size, were the amenities right at your fingertips. And I’m not just talking about a kitchenette, which the room does have, I’m speaking to the Peloton bike and Hypervolt massage gun in the room which feels so good it makes you want to work out just to have a reason to use it. Same goes for the Normatec 2.0 air compression device that makes leg day (or an uphill ride on that Peloton) feel like no big deal.

Top Los Angeles Hotel Lifestyle Photographer | Hotel Figueroa, Downtown, Los Angeles | Luxury Hospitality and Resort Photographer | Tanveer Badal Photography // TANVEERBADAL.COM

On the rest side of the suite, you’ll find a bed equipped with a completely customizable Eight Sleep pod mattress and personalized Pluto Pillow ensuring the space lives up to its name. (Plan your trip two to three weeks out so you can take advantage of the pillow option with a pre-travel quiz.) There’s also a FORME fitness mirror in plain view in case you need a little motivation to get moving first thing in the morning and a guided meditation device by the bed if you need extra help unwinding at night or setting your intentions for the day.

Credit: Tanveer Badal

Another way Hotel Figueroa takes self-care an additional step with this suite is by providing toiletries and treats that not only save space in your carryon but enhance your wellness experience on site. All of the products below are also made by luxury women-owned brands.

OSEA Malibu: Best Sellers Kit: Ocean Cleanser, Hyaluronic Sea Serum, Seabiotic Water Cream, and Undaria Algae Body Oil

Dieux Skin: Forever Eye Mask

PLUS: Dissolvable Body Wash Sachets

Act + Acre: Gua Sha Scalp Kits

Mintly: Toothpaste Tablets & Eco-friendly Toothbrushes

Jiggy: Women’s History Month x Malina Abidi Puzzle

Otherland Candles

Parachute: Venice Sheet Set

Pomp & Whimsy: Botanical Gin Liqueur + In-Suite Cocktails

Top Los Angeles Hotel Lifestyle Photographer | Hotel Figueroa, Downtown, Los Angeles | Luxury Hospitality and Resort Photographer | Tanveer Badal Photography // TANVEERBADAL.COM

Wellness takes on many forms so if you’re looking to eat good during your stay, which in my book also qualifies as self-care, you don’t need to travel any further than the lobby of the hotel where Cafe Fig awaits. Choosing between Chilaquiles and a grilled chicken gyro at the charming Southwestern-Mediterranean restaurant presented quite the conundrum, but ultimately the latter won me over and my taste buds couldn’t have been happier.

Top Los Angeles Hotel Lifestyle Photographer | Hotel Figueroa, Downtown, Los Angeles | Luxury Hospitality and Resort Photographer | Tanveer Badal Photography // TANVEERBADAL.COM

Should Italian food be more your speed, Sparrow will more than appease your appetite. Open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, the menu is full of filling options from bruschetta to bolognese pasta and grilled branzino. If you’re not able to get a reservation, which is highly recommended, grab a drink at the bar during happy hour and gaze out into the adjacent pool area while you sip.

Hotel Figueroa, Downtown, Los Angeles – Architecture, Interiors, Lifestyle Photographer | Tanveer Badal Photography // TANVEERBADAL.COM

My stay at Hotel Figueroa truly couldn’t have come at a better time. Apartment hunting while in the midst of a difficult professional transition had caused quite a deal of stress during my travels to LA but simply being in this suite and surrounded by tools of all kinds geared toward wellness helped me be more mindful about taking care of myself — and made it easy to do so. There was also an unexpected mental boost knowing I was patronizing a business that prioritized my health and the wellbeing of all women in so many ways.

I was lucky enough during my stay to attend the hotel’s annual Featured Artist Series displaying the work of Los Angeles-based visual artist Ruthanna Hopper and it was the first time in recent memory I can recall witnessing a business truly live up to the principles it was built upon. That night, a record number of Hopper’s pieces were sold and I don’t think I have to explain what that means for not only an artist but for a woman in world where we tend to be less valued monetarily and in so many other ways than our counterparts.

Hotel Figueroa truly made a return patron out of me after this experience and I would encourage any woman in need of some R&R (who isn’t?) to try the H.E.R. suite on for size.