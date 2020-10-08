10 Skin-Pampering Beauty Essentials You Should Be Traveling With Right Now

Sometimes traveling requires a more intentional approach to packing your favorite beauty essentials.
Whether you’re headed somewhere by plane, train or car, your skin has a lot to deal with on the way. From air pollutants and sun exposure to dehydration from recycled air on long flights — there’s a lot to consider if you’re planning to give your skin the TLC it needs. And of course, you have to keep some of your favorite makeup products handy too so you can always look cute on-the-go. That’s why packing the essentials is crucial in maintaining your skin’s health and well-being and requires a convenient packing list.
No matter your travel needs, here are a few holy grail beauty items you should be packing for your next trip.
01
‘The Lip Bar’ Fast Face Kit
The Fast Face Kit is a makeup system designed with six products so that you can do your full makeup look in seven minutes. Each kit includes a free makeup bag that’s perfect for travel and a double-sided foundation brush. Don't know what shades work for you? No problem! To get started all you have to do is fill out their shade finder, which then curates a custom kit for you based on your skin tone.
02
Ami Wellness Immunity Rescue Tincture
Fall is on the horizon, that also means it’s flu season. Just add Ami Wellness’ Immunity Rescue Tincture to any beverage, and it boosts your immune system, prevents and eases cold, cough & sore throat, and reduces seasonal allergy symptoms.
03
Everyday Humans Rosé S’il Vous Plait SPF30
Rosé S’il Vous Plait is a zero white cast, weightless velvety-matte mineral sunscreen formula that is clinically tested to not clog pores. It’s great for blemish-prone and oily skin with delicate rose extract, aloe water, and vitamin E, this gentle SPF30 replenishes and restores skin's moisture-sebum balance while soothing troubled spots and inflammation.
04
Urban Skin Rx Dark Spot and Even Tone Essentials Travel Kit
Known as “The Melanin Experts,” Urban Skin Rx is a clinical skincare line created for darker complexions. The Dark Spot and Even Tone Essentials Travel Kit is the perfect on-the-go travel kit and includes some of Urban Skin Rx®’s best sellers for improving the appearance of uneven skin tone.
05
VENN Concentrated Revitalizing Lifting Mask
Streamlined K-Beauty brand helping you cut out all the unnecessary steps so you can jump on the “skip care” skincare bandwagon. The brand’s Concentrated Revitalizing Lifting Mask is an ideal natural, non-invasive, and more affordable alternative to Botox as it includes Acmella Oleracea Extract — the new natural Botox alternative.
06
LORAC Cosmetics LUX Diamond Golden Hour Face Palette
Renowned for formulations of “good for your skin ingredients,” the brand just launched their Golden Hour summer collection, which includes a gorgeous highlighter palette, eye gloss trio sets and a lip gloss assortment made with finely-milled, sustainably-sourced diamond powder. This fall, they’re unveiling a revamped PRO Collection composed of upgraded versions of their iconic PRO Palettes & PRO liquid liner.
07
Philosophy Hands Of Hope Hand And Cuticle Cream
The formula contains shea butter and a blend of natural oils to help provide long-lasting moisture and help prevent dry skin and nails. This ultra-rich hand cream helps aid in moisture retention and improve skin's smoothness for silky, soft hands.
08
m_5c684a76409c15b9101b50f4
09
Skylar Sun Shower
Already renowned for being one of the first clean scent brands, Skylar is now rolling out complete ingredient transparency on their labels this fall. Celebrate the memories of summer (or whatever that was) with Sun Shower. In addition to fragrance, the brand recently expanded into body care along with hand sanitizer.
10
Soap & Glory Hand Food
When incessantly washing your hands and/or traveling – due to the dry air – your hands are hungry for products rich in shea butter and macadamia oil, which are both known to soothe, heal and restore moisture back to skin.
11
Maloja Face Mask
You can’t go anywhere these days without your mask! Known for its innovative outdoor apparel and use of high performance fabrics and technologies, Maloja's new line of protective oronasal face masks are designed for everyday use. The 3-layer reusable mouth-nose covering is made of breathable polyester fabric equipped with a fleece insert that acts as a droplet filter. In addition the mask is finished with Polygiene’s ViralOff treatment that not only reduces bacteria but also harmful viruses.