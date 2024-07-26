Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jaid Makes His First Runway Appearance

Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais‘ son Jaid Thomas Nilon is growing up and forging his own identity. The teenager had his first official modeling gig, and his mom was right there to cheer him on. Nilon made his mark on the runway at her RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke’s Green Label Fashion Show on Monday, July 22, in Los Angeles.

“I’m so excited,” Beauvais told Page Six before the show started. “He just started modeling.”

She continued, “I had him practicing for me today. He’s like, ‘Mom, I’m not gonna look at you. Like, Mom, you gotta be cool.’”

Nilon wore two outfits from Stracke’s sustainable line–one included a black shirt and pants with an oversized beige blazer, the other a black ensemble with a matching puffer vest.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: A model walks the runway during the Fashion show for Sutton Stracke’s “The Sutton Green label brand Capsule Collection” at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on July 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Beauvais watched from the front row alongside some of the RHOBH co-stars and got footage of her son in his element. Beauvais also got her career start as a model. She did a lot of print work, including for Avon, Mary Kay, and Clairol, and walked for Calvin Klein and Isaac Mizrahi (she also covered ESSENCE during her modeling days!).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has two other children. She has a son named Jax Joseph Nilon, Jaid’s twin brother, who she had with ex-husband Michael Nilon, and a 32-year-old son, Oliver Saunders, with her ex-husband Daniel Saunders.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the Fashion Show For Sutton Stracke’s “The Sutton Green Label Brand ‘Capsule Collection'” at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on July 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

During the interview, Beauvais was asked about Jax’s reaction to Jaid’s new modeling career. The actress laughed and said, “His brother’s like, ‘I’m gonna make fun of him.’ … I was like, ‘You wanna come [tonight]?’ He was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ But that’s brothers! They’re 16.”

The star is enjoying watching her kids pursue their passions and have children of their own. Back in June, her firstborn Oliver and his girlfriend, Shantei Paranada, announced that they were expecting a baby girl. He is already father to a son, Oliver Jr. And now, she’s got a front-row seat, literally, to her son’s burgeoning modeling career.