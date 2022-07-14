Garcelle Beauvais Just Released A Home Collection With HSN Highlighting Her Haitian Roots

Holly Jo

The last two years of living life amid a pandemic has changed the way many people look at the spaces they call home. More people are seeking out opportunities to work remotely, with 76 percent of people preferring to work from home, according to the Pew Research Center.

Having to spend a lot of time not just living but working from one’s humble abode was one of the things that motivated Garcelle Beauvais to tap into her passion for home decor and design.

“A couple of years ago we were all stuck at home and that was when the inspiration started,” she tells ESSENCE. “I started thinking, how do I refresh my home? How do I make my home feel like I am away on vacation?”

In partnership with HSN’s Design Development and Global Sourcing (DDGS) team, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was able to make her design dreams a reality. Highlighting her Haitian roots, the Garcelle at Home collection has officially been brought to life. From the colors to the textures, Beauvais is hoping that people decorate their home with “vacation,” good vibes and their own personal touches at the top of mind.

Holly Joy

“I believe our homes are a representation of us,” she says. “You want people to feel the warmth, your personality, and your style. Home decor is a great way to create an ambiance.”

We all know Beauvais as an actress, TV personality, author, television host and more. But with her new HSN line, people are going to be able to see another side of the star that they may not be used to.

“I have always been obsessed with home decor and interior design. So being in this space has allowed me to create and it is an extension of me being an artist,” she says. “It is a pinch me moment. I can’t believe it’s here.”

When it comes to decorating your own home, especially if you’re not as passionate as the star about interior design, it can be a little challenging to know how to get started. But she says that it is all about starting with a base.

Holly Jo

“I think the main thing is to try things out. It’s always best to start with a base with whatever paint color you decide. Then test and see what other colors jump off of that base. You can mix and match. If it doesn’t work out, you can always start over and try other colors,” she says.

“It’s about the joy of experimenting. Just like with accessories. We buy shoes, bags, etc. So with your home, you can do the same thing,” she adds. “There are so many things to try in your home that can really bring out your personality. My second piece of advice is do not be afraid of color. Do not be afraid of being bold.”

The Garcelle at Home collection can certainly help with that. In addition, it can aid in bringing about an atmosphere where you feel relaxed and comfortable. The home is one’s sanctuary, and after a long day, Beauvais says she likes to reset and recharge in her space, sharing how she does so while advising us to do the same.

“One of the hardest things for me is to find time to wind down. But when I do, I light candles, I play some music, run a bath, just anything that can get me grounded,” she says. “I also like to step outside with no shoes on and put my feet in the grass. That helps me feel centered. I think that feeling grounded is really important because we are running around all day doing multiple things. But every now and then, we need to pause and get centered.”