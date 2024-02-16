I Celebrated Galentine’s Day Early In Puerto Rico! Here Are 7 Things You Should Do When Visiting.

ESSENCE Contributing Lifestyle Editor, Dominique Fluker

I celebrated Valentine’s Day a little differently and earlier this year. When Discover Puerto Rico approached me to join in on a once-in-a-lifetime Galentine’s Day trip to visit their beautiful capital, San Juan, to taste authentic farm-to-table food and craft cocktails with unforgettable activities included, I couldn’t resist. I also imagined the trip’s highlight would be spending it with other women journalists on an intentionally crafted itinerary celebrating womanhood and the Galentines traveling with me. Given that I have never had the pleasure of visiting Puerto Rico, I didn’t know what to expect other than the travel time from Los Angeles, California, to the sun-filled island would be a long journey, but the trek proved well worth it.

Valentine’s Day can be triggering for single ladies in the United States and beyond. Online, you’re guaranteed to see hundreds of couples posting all of the gifts, sweet messages, and romantic date nights, which can make you feel sad and alone. However, instead of feeling emptiness, I felt empowered and ready to explore a new place with like-minded women, celebrating the joys of self-love, singlehood, and sisterhood. From sailing through the East Coast of Puerto Rico and jumping off the boat to conquering my kayaking fears (I don’t know how to swim) in the Condado lagoon in San Juan, I discovered parts of myself I didn’t know existed.

To learn of the fun things I’ve experienced and the delicious food I’ve tasted, check out my go-to list of activities for your next trip to Puerto Rico below.

Where we stayed:

My Galentines and I stayed at the stylish La Concha resort. La Concha offers modern amenities right in the heart of the entertainment capital of the Caribbean – the Condado district. Enjoy San Juan beachside days, warm ocean breezes, and hot nightlife. Hang out by lively pools or lounge under the wind-sculpted palm trees hugging the ocean. Enjoy exotic and local flavors at one of the hotel’s chic restaurants or sip a yummy island cocktail while spending time amongst its plush bar and lounge scene. Tempt your taste buds at The Loft Beach Front, playful cuisine inspired by the blend of sophistication with lush tropical flavors and ingredients featuring rum.

The wine yoga experience:

After settling into the hotel and enjoying the beach-side views, it was time for a mindfulness break! We all indulged in a cup of wine to take a mindful break and unwind from the flight. The dynamic combination of yoga asanas (postures), pranayamas (breathing techniques), and wine tasting guided our bodies to follow their own balance and release. The class used the Zen-sinuous qualities of wine to heighten our senses (smell, touch, taste, vision).

Dinner at Serafina:

Next, we took some time to unwind in our hotel rooms and joined each other again at the Italian restaurant Serafina, also located on La Concha’s property. This is the place to see and be seen! Serafina is a lively experience in Italian dining that has established its delicious brand across the globe, San Juan included. We sampled a unique, inventive take on traditional Italian recipes, which included delicious pasta, pizzas, clams, and prosciutto.

Private kayaking experience with VIP Adventures:

We all decided to try kayaking along the Condado Lagoon in San Juan! Initially, I was scared because it was rainy and windy. Also, I don’t know how to swim as well, but with the support of my Galentines, I made it through and enjoyed the memorable experience.

Lunch and Chinchorreo experience at Naranjito:

This experience was one of my favorites! How can you not appreciate tasty authentic food and cocktails with beautiful scenery? Nestled among the magnificent lakes, rivers, and dense vegetation that make up Puerto Rico’s Central Mountains region, Naranjito is a peaceful oasis named for the naranjo tree. The municipality, which covers 28 square miles (73 square kilometers), is nestled between Toa Alta to the north, Bayamón to the east, and Corozal to the west. In Puerto Rico, chinchorrear is when you get a group of friends and family together and go on a road trip into the mountains or along the coast, stopping at different restaurants and bars to grab a bite and a drink, maybe dance a bit of salsa, and move on, and we did just that! We tasted everything from Casero cheese, Montaditos, fried plantain with meat, ceviche, coquettes with prosciutto, grouper, empanadas, and more! We visited the following eateries:

Mixology tour at Ron del Barrilito:

After the Chinchorreo experience in Naranjito, we ventured to Ron del Barrilito to participate in a mixology tour where we learned how to make authentic pina coladas and other rum-based cocktails. Cheers to the girl’s weekend!

Every single bottle of Ron del Barrilito holds premium rum crafted by hand, using the same methods since 1880. It’s always been made in very small batches. Absolutely no artificial ingredients or colorings are used. It’s aged to perfection in vintage, Spanish white oak sherry barrels.

Sandy Bottoms Sailing experience:

The next day, we experienced a first-class, “boutique” sailing experience on the East Coast of Puerto Rico! We swam, ate, and toasted the beautiful surroundings. I also jumped off the boat (another first for me)!

A quaint dinner at Celeste:

We celebrated at Celeste, a small neighborhood seafood and wine bar, to end the great trip. There, we tried delicious seafood, duck, and native wine.

My first trip to Puerto Rico exceeded my expectations and allowed me to love and trust myself even more, especially with the support and encouragement from my Galentines.