10 Ways To Celebrate Your Girlfriends On Valentine's Day

Getty

Celebrate your girls this Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re single or taken this Valentine’s Day, you should consider celebrating those who are constant in your life; despite the ups and downs and heartbreaking romantic splits, your girlfriends are there for you when you fall in life. As the adage goes, boys come and go, but a true friend lasts forever. Even if your friend doesn’t live near you or in the same state, you can do several low-lift, meaningful things to show appreciation for their friendship while deepening your connection.

See some ideas below!

Check-in by giving them a call: Some days, your girlfriends want to hear from you on the phone, not via text, especially if you know they are having a difficult time. Please pick up your cell phone and give them a call to check-in. You won’t regret it; they will be happy you thought of them.

Send them flowers: Whether your girlfriend is single or in a relationship with her significant other, sending her her favorite flowers is a nice gesture and shows that you care about her feeling loved on this challenging day.

Purchase a thoughtful small gift: Your single girlfriend is probably not going to get flowers, dinner, a gift, or a card for a holiday, so it would be thoughtful of you to purchase a small, thoughtful gift – something for her to know that she’s appreciated, loved, and cared for.

Take your girlfriend out on a cute date: Whether it’s a meet-cute, dinner and a movie, or a spa date, your girlfriend will appreciate your effort to make her feel seen and unique.

Shower her with affection: Sometimes, as adults, we don’t have access to physical affection, like hugs. It’s ok to hug your girlfriend; she’ll appreciate it and probably needs one.

Have a Galentine’s celebration: When I think of a Galentine’s celebration or sleepover, I immediately envision the legendary scene in Waiting To Exhale where Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Loretta Devine, and Lela Rochon are sitting next to each other on the living room floor, sharing laughs, champagne, and finger foods, enjoying the power of sisterhood, connection, and vulnerability.

Shopping spree: Before Valentine’s Day, call your girlfriend to purchase cute mall or vintage store items. Shopping usually helps uplift moods, even if only for a little bit.

Brunch: Enjoy a Valentine’s Day-themed brunch/lunch with your friend. She can use the company.

Please write a note: Tell your friend how much her friendship means to you. She probably doesn’t hear this often from you and might feel unappreciated about her positive impact on your life.

Plan a day of self-care for her: Your friend may need an escape from life’s pressures or ups and downs. Take some time out of your hectic schedule to plan a day of self-care for your friend. Include a spa visit, a nail appointment, a hair appointment, and more.