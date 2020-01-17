One of the biggest sports days of the year is almost here, Super Bowl 54. This epic face-off between NFL league titans also happens to be one of the biggest food days of the year with many people hosting Super Bowl parties full of snacks, beers, cocktails and, of course, chicken wings.
But who wants to wait another two weeks to indulge in the finger-licking goodness that is chicken wings? After all, the Super Bowl isn’t the only time we can whip up one of our favorite foods. From Asian inspired sauces and alcohol-infused bites to chef recommended bites, there are more than enough wing recipes to go around and plenty of time to indulge in them.
If you’re looking to try a new spin on a classic dish this weekend and rebuke the thought of waiting for a random Super Bowl party, then check out these delicious chicken wing recipes, and save a plate for us!