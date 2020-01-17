Getty Images

One of the biggest sports days of the year is almost here, Super Bowl 54. This epic face-off between NFL league titans also happens to be one of the biggest food days of the year with many people hosting Super Bowl parties full of snacks, beers, cocktails and, of course, chicken wings.

But who wants to wait another two weeks to indulge in the finger-licking goodness that is chicken wings? After all, the Super Bowl isn’t the only time we can whip up one of our favorite foods. From Asian inspired sauces and alcohol-infused bites to chef recommended bites, there are more than enough wing recipes to go around and plenty of time to indulge in them.

If you’re looking to try a new spin on a classic dish this weekend and rebuke the thought of waiting for a random Super Bowl party, then check out these delicious chicken wing recipes, and save a plate for us!

01 Sticky Miso Chicken Wings INGREDIENTS: 12 chicken wings 2 tbsp. canola oil salt Freshly ground black pepper c. shiro miso (light yellow) 2 tsp. lime juice 1 tsp. finely grated fresh ginger 1 tsp. Asian fish sauce 1 Thai bird chile 3 tbsp. turbinado or light brown sugar Cilantro leaves Lime wedges DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, toss wings with oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Transfer to a rack set over a baking sheet. Bake for about 40 minutes, turning wings halfway through, until they are golden, crispy, and cooked through. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine all of the remaining ingredients except cilantro and lime. Add 3 tablespoons of water and cook over moderately low heat, whisking frequently, until sugar is dissolved and glaze is smooth and slightly thickened. Brush glaze all over wings and bake for about 10 minutes longer, until wings are golden brown and sticky. Transfer wings to a platter, garnish with cilantro and serve with lime wedges. via 12 chicken wings 2 tbsp. canola oil salt Freshly ground black pepper c. shiro miso (light yellow) 2 tsp. lime juice 1 tsp. finely grated fresh ginger 1 tsp. Asian fish sauce 1 Thai bird chile 3 tbsp. turbinado or light brown sugar Cilantro leaves Lime wedgesPreheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, toss wings with oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Transfer to a rack set over a baking sheet. Bake for about 40 minutes, turning wings halfway through, until they are golden, crispy, and cooked through. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine all of the remaining ingredients except cilantro and lime. Add 3 tablespoons of water and cook over moderately low heat, whisking frequently, until sugar is dissolved and glaze is smooth and slightly thickened. Brush glaze all over wings and bake for about 10 minutes longer, until wings are golden brown and sticky. Transfer wings to a platter, garnish with cilantro and serve with lime wedges. via Delish Photo Credit: Line Klien 02 Chef Richard's Flash Wings INGREDIENTS: 2 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 tablespoon Chinese five spice 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning 2 teaspoons smoked paprika 1/2 cup DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 400°. Set a wire rack inside a large rimmed baking sheet. Toss chicken wings, vegetable oil, five spice, creole seasoning, and smoked paprika in a large bowl to coat. Divide wings between prepared racks and spread out in a single layer. Bake wings until cooked through and skin is crispy, 30-40 minutes. Place 1/2cup of Flash wing sauce in a medium bowl. Remove wings from oven and immediately toss with sauce. Serve immediately. via 2 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 tablespoon Chinese five spice 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning 2 teaspoons smoked paprika 1/2 cup Flash Wing Sauce (room temp)Preheat oven to 400°. Set a wire rack inside a large rimmed baking sheet. Toss chicken wings, vegetable oil, five spice, creole seasoning, and smoked paprika in a large bowl to coat. Divide wings between prepared racks and spread out in a single layer. Bake wings until cooked through and skin is crispy, 30-40 minutes. Place 1/2cup of Flash wing sauce in a medium bowl. Remove wings from oven and immediately toss with sauce. Serve immediately. via Chef RLI Photo Credit: Chef RLI 03 Bourbon Glazed Chicken Drumettes INGREDIENTS: 2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) butter 1 cup chopped onion 3 garlic cloves, peeled, thinly sliced 1 cup bourbon, divided 1 cup ketchup 1/2 cup hot pepper sauce (such as Crystal) 1/4 cup tomato paste 3 tablespoons (packed) golden brown sugar 30 chicken drumettes (about 4 pounds) Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce DIRECTIONS: Melt butter in heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté until golden, about 5 minutes. Add 3/4 cup bourbon; boil until most of liquid is absorbed, 6 to 8 minutes. Whisk in 1/4 cup bourbon, ketchup, hot pepper sauce, tomato paste, and brown sugar. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sauce thickens slightly, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Season marinade with salt and pepper. Remove marinade from heat; cool to room temperature. Place chicken drumettes in 15x10x2-inch glass baking dish. Pour marinade over and turn drumettes to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Place cooling rack atop prepared baking sheet. Arrange drumettes on rack, spacing slightly apart. Spread any remaining marinade from dish over drumettes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake drumettes (still on cooling rack) until cooked through and brown in spots, about 45 minutes. Transfer drumettes to serving platter. Serve Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce alongside. via 2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) butter 1 cup chopped onion 3 garlic cloves, peeled, thinly sliced 1 cup bourbon, divided 1 cup ketchup 1/2 cup hot pepper sauce (such as Crystal) 1/4 cup tomato paste 3 tablespoons (packed) golden brown sugar 30 chicken drumettes (about 4 pounds) Blue Cheese Dipping SauceMelt butter in heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté until golden, about 5 minutes. Add 3/4 cup bourbon; boil until most of liquid is absorbed, 6 to 8 minutes. Whisk in 1/4 cup bourbon, ketchup, hot pepper sauce, tomato paste, and brown sugar. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sauce thickens slightly, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Season marinade with salt and pepper. Remove marinade from heat; cool to room temperature. Place chicken drumettes in 15x10x2-inch glass baking dish. Pour marinade over and turn drumettes to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Place cooling rack atop prepared baking sheet. Arrange drumettes on rack, spacing slightly apart. Spread any remaining marinade from dish over drumettes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake drumettes (still on cooling rack) until cooked through and brown in spots, about 45 minutes. Transfer drumettes to serving platter. Serve Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce alongside. via Bon Appetit Photo Credit: Misha Gravenor

Share :