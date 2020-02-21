It may still be the middle of winter, but the universe knows everyone needs a reason to smile. Not only is the weekend coming up, but Saturday is also National Margarita Day!
The popular drink made out of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice is the perfect cocktail for any occasion, and what’s a better occasion than winding down after another long week at work? Whether you take it spicy or sweet, one sip of this delicious drink will have you counting down to the fun-filled days of summer and pretending that you’re poolside somewhere in Mexico with a view of the ocean and a strong man on your arm. Yup, margaritas are just that good.
We want you to enjoy your weekend, so we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite margarita recipes that we know will have you celebrating National Margarita Day right. Cheers!
01
Dynasty Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver
.5 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange
.25 oz St-Germain
.75 oz Fresh lime juice
.25 oz Ginger syrup, such as Liber & Co.
3 Fresh or canned lychees
Grapefruit salt rim
Lime twist for garnish
DIRECTIONS: Rim a rocks glass with grapefruit salt. Place lychees in a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients to shaker with ice and shake hard to chill and combine. Double strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime twist.
Photo Credit: Patrón
02
The Lemon Basil Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
1 oz Cointreau
1.5 oz Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
3 Basil Leaves
DIRECTIONS:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with basil and a lemon wheel.
Photo Credit: Cointreau
03
Hibiscus Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz. Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila
1/2 oz. Hibiscus Syrup
1 oz. Watermelon Juice
1/2 oz. Lime Juice
Smoked paprika salt for rim
DIRECTIONS:
Shake all ingredients over ice. Pour into a chilled rocks glass with a smoked paprika salt rim. Garnish with lime wedge.