Getty Images

It may still be the middle of winter, but the universe knows everyone needs a reason to smile. Not only is the weekend coming up, but Saturday is also National Margarita Day!

The popular drink made out of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice is the perfect cocktail for any occasion, and what’s a better occasion than winding down after another long week at work? Whether you take it spicy or sweet, one sip of this delicious drink will have you counting down to the fun-filled days of summer and pretending that you’re poolside somewhere in Mexico with a view of the ocean and a strong man on your arm. Yup, margaritas are just that good.

We want you to enjoy your weekend, so we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite margarita recipes that we know will have you celebrating National Margarita Day right. Cheers!