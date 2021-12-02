Make This Morning Veggie Hash Recipe From Kidstir With The Last Of Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Kidstir

Well, it’s been a full week since Thanksgiving, and if you haven’t already, you’re preparing to either freeze what’s left of the food you made (or that you hustled out of grandma’s house with in a to-go container), or you’re getting ready to throw it all away. A turkey or old ham can only take up space in one’s refrigerator for so long, right? But before you completely call it quits on those dishes, or the leftover ingredients from your preparation, throw them in a skillet to make a delicious meal with and for your kiddos.

Kidstir, the cooking box subscription service that exposes children to the wonderful world of making meals from scratch (and in turn, smart food choices), has a great recipe to take on with help from some of the goodies you have left over from the holiday. Give that ham, that turkey, that kale and more a new home in this Morning Veggie Hash. If you sign up for Kidstir, they send you some of the essential ingredients, as well as some of the tools necessary to make meals like this (like a chopping board for example!). They also help equip you and your kids with the skills to make the end result a delicious success. Check out the recipe below:

Morning Veggie Hash

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of oil

1 cup roughly chopped kale (ribs removed)

1 cup small red onion, medium dice

2 cups chopped potatoes (or any root veggie)

1 cup chopped acorn squash (peeled and cubed)

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon of pepper

4 tablespoons of butter, divided

4 eggs

Toppings: sliced chives, dried cranberries, leftover herbs, pecans, cooked turkey, ham or sausage.

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add kale and broccoli, and saute for 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat and set aside.

Turn heat to high and add 1 more tablespoon of oil to the pan. Carefully add onions, cook for 2 minutes, then add potatoes, squash, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook until tender and browned, 15-20 minutes. Turn off heat. Mix in the kale and broccoli, taste and adjust season as needed.

In a nonstick pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of butter. Carefully crack an egg into the pan and cook 3-4 minutes or until whites are set. Remove from pan, set aside and repeat. Season eggs with a little salt and pepper and place on top of the hash. Add toppings and enjoy!