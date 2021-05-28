The Best Kid Subscription Boxes That Are Actually Fun

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that keeping kids entertained is the name of the parenting game. Idle, screentime isn’t always good, and keeping them busy is the best way to preserve your sanity.
Enter subscription boxes. Subscription boxes are unique in that when they are great, they are awesome. But, when they aren’t so great, they can be really bad. I like to think of them as a surprise box of goodies every month, you never really know what you’ll receive. Though filled with unknowns, subscription boxes are an awesome way to discover new products, and again, keep the littles entertained.
If you’re the kind of person that spends way too long thinking about subscribing before you pull the trigger, we have you covered. Check out our favorite subscription boxes for kids of all ages.
01
KiwiCo
KiwiCo is on a mission to build the next generation of innovators and makers through hands-on projects that connect kids to knowledge, materials, each other and the world. Simply choose your plan and the first crate ships in two days. Pause or cancel anytime.
02
Kidpik
Kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for kids in sizes 2T to 16, offering parents a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits to your door.
03
Lovevery
This early childhood brand is all about stage-based learning through play.
04
Literati
Literati is a “try before you buy”curated book club for kids. Each month the child receives a box of five books, curated by age, that contains original artwork and book tags (“This Book belongs to XX”).
05
America’s Test Kitchen Kids’ Young Chefs’ Club
Let kids take the lead on creating yummy meals with this themed monthly subscription box filled with kid-tested recipes, hands-on activities, experiments, and more.
TOPICS: parenting