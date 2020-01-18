These Meal Delivery Services Will Keep You Healthy Throughout 2020

Raise your hand if your New Year’s resolution included eating more veggies, getting better at meal prepping, cutting out sugar… and generally focusing on your overall health and wellness.

Yes? Well, if this sounds like you, more than likely it’s easier said than done. Between juggling work, life, relationships and family, it can be hard to find the time and energy to make healthy meals all week long. Thankfully, meal kits are a wave that you may need to ride on all 2020.

Here are a few tried and true meal delivery services, to serve up delicious meals at home (some, with a quick warm up in the microwave) — no grocery store visits required.



01 Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon , the meal-delivery platform that offers a rotating menu of 40+ ready-to-eat, plant-based smoothies, soups and grain bowls. All ingredients are plant-based, GMO-free, soy-free, and gluten-free, so you can feel good about what you’re putting into your body. 02 Fresh N Lean Fresh N Lean believes everyone has the right to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and nutritious food – even when you are not home. The company will deliver an organic, fresh (never frozen), gluten free, low fat, dairy free, and ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch and dinner directly to your home or hotel! For all you boss babes, healthy eating has never been so easy. The service also caters to many different diets, including paleo, vegan, low carb, gluten free, low fat, and dairy free. 03 Eat Clean Bro Eat Clean Bro removes all processed foods, chemicals, and preservatives from your diet by using fresh all-natural ingredients in all of their meals. Some of our favorite celebs like La La Anthony and DJ Khaled are even fans! Their menu has a variety of meals that will fit into your lifestyle so you can start the new year off fresh by eating clean. 04 Hungryroot Hungryroot delivers healthy building blocks and groceries for your week, bringing you fresh-cut veggies, versatile sauces, healthy proteins, and clean desserts right to your doorstep. Enjoy plant-centric, nutrient-dense, clean-ingredient food, tailored exactly to your needs (i.e. gluten-free, vegan, dairy/nut/soy-free)--made to easily combine in under 10 minutes or ready to pair with what's already in your fridge. 05 Green Chef Green Chef inspires the pursuit of eating well by making it easy to cook colorful, flavorful meals in 20-40 minutes. Aside from being the first-ever and only Keto meal kit available, Green Chef carefully curates for special dietary preferences, including keto, plant powered, and balanced living. Each delivery contains all the essentials to create three nourishing dinners for two or four people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients — including complex sauces and spice mixes — and chef-crafted recipes. 06 Blue Apron The OG of the meal delivery gang, Blue Apron was the first to popularize the whole meal-kit delivery service — and it’s still a goodie. Their chefs work directly with farmers to create their meal plans, and provide the stories behind their ingredients so you know where your food actually came from. As an added bonus, they have a monthly wine subscription that pairs specially-sized bottles with your meals. And in continuing to revolutionize the industry, the recently launched Game Day Party Eats , just in time for the big game. This winning menu includes all of the food needed to host an unforgettable, stress-free and delicious Super Bowl party. 07 HelloFresh HelloFresh lets you customize your weekly menu. Pick from curated chef boxes, plus vegetarian-friendly and family-style boxes to create meals ranging in difficulty from 1 to 3. You can try mahimahi, garlic-butter shrimp or even butternut squash agnolotti. You can even set your meal preferences to be beef-free, pork-free, and fish/shellfish-free. Or, pick "Fit" meals, which are the three most nutritionally dense recipes of the week; "Quick," which take 30 minutes max to make; or "Variety."

